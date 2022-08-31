US Open 2022: 5 biggest stories from Day 2 ft. Emma Raducanu's title defense ends before it begins, Rafael Nadal continues unbeaten run in Grand Slams

Day 2 of the 2022 US Open saw several big stars in action, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka. While the Spaniard continued on his merry way, the women's singles defending champion's campaign came to a premature end at the hands of Alize Cornet.

The second day of proceedings also witnessed several upsets in the making, which lent itself to the emergence of new heroes at Flushing Meadows. Furthermore, a few beloved players bid adieu to the sport in front of loyal fans in New York, soaking in the applause from the faithful for one last time before hanging up their racquets.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 5 biggest stories from Day 2 of the 2022 US Open:

#1. Defending champion Emma Raducanu crashes out to upset girl Alize Cornet

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out of the 2022 US Open in the very first round, losing to Alize Cornet in straight sets.

With the victory, Cornet continued her miraculous run in Slams this year, recording her fifth Major winner as a victim: Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep (Australian Open), Jelena Ostapenko (French Open), Iga Swiatek (Wimbledon) and Raducanu now in New York.

The loss of 2000 ranking points from Flushing Meadows, meanwhile, will take Raducanu out of the Top-80, an ultimately beneficial consequence since it will help relieve the pressure of expectations on her.

#2. Rafael Nadal notched up his 20th win in Grand Slams in 2022, yet to lose a match at the level

Rafael Nadal started slow against Australian Rinky Hijikata in his opener at the 2022 US Open, losing the first set 4-6. But from there on, the 22-time Grand Slam champion slipped back into a rhythm to move into the second round with a commanding 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

The victory also meant that the Mallorcan is yet to lose a match at Majors this year, a win-streak that extends to 20 matches. Up next, the four-time champion will lock horns with Fabio Fognini, who already has the reputation of having beaten him at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

#3. Andrea Petkovic and Sam Querrey play their last tennis matches, Venus Williams gets a standing ovation on her way out

Venus Williams is yet to register a singles win in 2022

Local favorite Sam Querrey had revealed beforehand that the 2022 US Open would be his last tournament and the American began in strong fashion against Ilya Ivashka, taking the first set 6-4. But the Russian clawed his way back into the contest to wrap it up 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-3 and put an end to Querrey's career.

The former World No. 11 exited after a warm hug from his opponent and a loud cheer of acknowledgement from his fans, thereby putting a full stop to a career that lasted 16 years.

On the women's side, Andrea Petkovic also wrapped up her career following her defeat to Belinda Bencic in a three-setter in her final match. Like Querrey, Petkovic was also honored with a round of applause from the fans at the US Open, as well as a hearty embrace from her conqueror.

While Venus Williams did not officially announce her retirement, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was treated to a standing ovation from fans nonetheless after her first-round straight-sets loss to Alison Van Uytvanck.

#4. More seeded players shown the door in first round of the US Open

Surprisingly enough, there were no upsets in the men's section on Day 2 of the 2022 US Open, as all the seeded players went through to the second round. The closest who came to being shocked were 19th seed Denis Shapovalov, 26th seed Lorenzo Musetti, 25th seed Borna Coric, 9th seed Andrey Rublev and 11th seed Jannik Sinner, who were all stretched to five sets before eventually prevailing.

On the WTA side, 32nd seed Elise Mertens and 24th seed Amanda Anisimova made hasty exits, losing to Irina Camelia-Begu and Yulia Putintseva respectively. 25th seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was sent packing by qualifier Clara Burel in straight sets, while 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko was outpowered by Qinwen Zheng in three sets.

#5. Naomi Osaka finishes Slam-less for the first time since 2017, former Major champion Sofia Kenin falls early

Naomi Osaka fell in the first round of the 2022 US Open to Danielle Collins

Among those with Grand Slams under their belt playing on Day 2 of the 2022 US Open, two players bit the dust -- Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin. While the Japanese fell to Danielle Collins in straight sets, meaning she will record her first year without a Grand Slam title since 2017, Kenin lost out to Jule Niemeier in straight sets as well.

Meanwhile, two-time Major winners Victoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova all continued on their merry ways, as did former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

On the men's side, former US Open champion Marin Cilic also reached the second round, beating qualifier Maximilian Marterer in straight sets.

