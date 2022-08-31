US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria
Date: September 01, 2022
Tournament: US Open 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: New York, United States
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard court
Prize money: $60,102,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six
Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria preview
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on another Argentine, Federico Coria, in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.
In his first-round match, Alcaraz was declared the winner against Argentine Sebastian Baez after Baez retired mid-match in the third set. Alcaraz was leading two-sets-to-love with a break in the third set and the scoreline settled at 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 (ret.) in favor of the Spaniard. The teenager was given tough competition by Baez and the duo produced outstanding rallies throughout the match.
Alcaraz’s year has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has recorded 45 wins and nine losses so far. The Spaniard was ranked World No. 55 when he made his US Open debut in 2021. In the current edition, Alcaraz has entered as the third seed and the World No. 4. He has collected four titles this year, two of them Masters 1000s. Alcaraz lifted his first ATP 500 title at the Rio Open. Following which, he scored his first Masters 1000 in Miami. The 19-year-old further won a second ATP 500 in Barcelona and subsequently the second Masters 1000 in Madrid. Apart from his title wins, he made the finals in Hamburg and Umag, the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals of the French Open and the Cincinnati Masters.
Federico Coria, meanwhile, has had 15 wins and 17 losses. He obtained his first significant result at the Argentina Open where he reached the quarterfinals. In the subsequent week, he made it to another quarterfinal in Rio. Coria bettered his result by reaching the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II. At the Lyon Open, he reached his third quarterfinal.
The Argentine entered Flushing Meadows on the back of a first-round exit at the Winston-Salem Open. He faced Dutch Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round of the US Open and closed the match out in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria head-to-head
Coria leads 1-0 against Alcaraz in their head-to-head stats. The duo faced off at the 2020 Rio Open where the Argentine dismissed the Spaniard 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria odds
(All odds sourced from bet365)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria prediction
Carlos Alcaraz will enter the encounter as the heavy favorite. The teenager has been in formidable form this year, although he has faltered a little in recent weeks.
Alcaraz is an aggressive hitter who employs his powerful forehand from the baseline to take control of the rallies. He makes use of his supremely skilled drop shots to disrupt the opponent’s rhythm and often wins points from them.
Although the 30-year-old Argentine managed to get the better of the young Spaniard in 2020, Alcaraz has had a stark improvement in the past year. Coria will try to return all of the teenager’s smartly placed shots but may struggle to keep up with his more complete game. Alcaraz, who is one of the favorites to win this tournament, should be able to register his first win against Coria.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.