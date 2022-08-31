US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria

Date: September 01, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria preview

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on another Argentine, Federico Coria, in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

In his first-round match, Alcaraz was declared the winner against Argentine Sebastian Baez after Baez retired mid-match in the third set. Alcaraz was leading two-sets-to-love with a break in the third set and the scoreline settled at 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 (ret.) in favor of the Spaniard. The teenager was given tough competition by Baez and the duo produced outstanding rallies throughout the match.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz 🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special!



📸 @julianfinney Nobody likes to win like that. It was a great match until then, I hope @sebaabaez7 recovers soon!🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special! Nobody likes to win like that. It was a great match until then, I hope @sebaabaez7 recovers soon! 💪🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special! 😍🗽📸 @julianfinney https://t.co/VlgXzHeI8g

Alcaraz’s year has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has recorded 45 wins and nine losses so far. The Spaniard was ranked World No. 55 when he made his US Open debut in 2021. In the current edition, Alcaraz has entered as the third seed and the World No. 4. He has collected four titles this year, two of them Masters 1000s. Alcaraz lifted his first ATP 500 title at the Rio Open. Following which, he scored his first Masters 1000 in Miami. The 19-year-old further won a second ATP 500 in Barcelona and subsequently the second Masters 1000 in Madrid. Apart from his title wins, he made the finals in Hamburg and Umag, the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals of the French Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Championship point as @alcarazcarlos03 won his second Masters 1000 title!



#MMOPEN MASTERY IN MADRIDChampionship point as @alcarazcarlos03 won his second Masters 1000 title! MASTERY IN MADRID 👑Championship point as @alcarazcarlos03 won his second Masters 1000 title!#MMOPEN https://t.co/HfuLoby1fN

Federico Coria, meanwhile, has had 15 wins and 17 losses. He obtained his first significant result at the Argentina Open where he reached the quarterfinals. In the subsequent week, he made it to another quarterfinal in Rio. Coria bettered his result by reaching the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II. At the Lyon Open, he reached his third quarterfinal.

The Argentine entered Flushing Meadows on the back of a first-round exit at the Winston-Salem Open. He faced Dutch Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round of the US Open and closed the match out in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

Mundo de Tenis @MundoDeTenis ¡Formidable comienzo!



Triunfo en sets corridos de Federico Coria por 7-5 6-4 6-3 sobre Tallon Griekspoor



Avanza por segunda vez a la segunda ronda en este torneo



#USOpen ¡Formidable comienzo!Triunfo en sets corridos de Federico Coriapor 7-5 6-4 6-3 sobre Tallon GriekspoorAvanza por segunda vez a la segunda ronda en este torneo 💪🔥 ¡Formidable comienzo!Triunfo en sets corridos de Federico Coria 🇦🇷 por 7-5 6-4 6-3 sobre Tallon Griekspoor 🇳🇱✅ Avanza por segunda vez a la segunda ronda en este torneo#USOpen https://t.co/PAzbSn77ti

Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Coria leads 1-0 against Alcaraz in their head-to-head stats. The duo faced off at the 2020 Rio Open where the Argentine dismissed the Spaniard 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz -5000 Federico Coria +1800

(All odds sourced from bet365)

2022 US Open - Day 2

Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria prediction

Carlos Alcaraz will enter the encounter as the heavy favorite. The teenager has been in formidable form this year, although he has faltered a little in recent weeks.

Alcaraz is an aggressive hitter who employs his powerful forehand from the baseline to take control of the rallies. He makes use of his supremely skilled drop shots to disrupt the opponent’s rhythm and often wins points from them.

Although the 30-year-old Argentine managed to get the better of the young Spaniard in 2020, Alcaraz has had a stark improvement in the past year. Coria will try to return all of the teenager’s smartly placed shots but may struggle to keep up with his more complete game. Alcaraz, who is one of the favorites to win this tournament, should be able to register his first win against Coria.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

