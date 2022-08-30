US Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven preview

Casper Ruud has won 39 matches so far this season

Fifth seed Casper Ruud will face Tim van Rijthoven in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Ruud has produced some impressive performances this season, reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and his first Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open. He also made it to the semifinals of the Canadian Open and won three ATP 250 titles in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad.

Bit of a slow start, a little blip in the 2nd but overall too solid by Ruud against Edmund.

The Norwegian was up against Kyle Edmund in the first round in New York and did not have the best of starts as he was broken early in the opening set. However, the 23-year-old instantly broke back and went on to win the set 6-3.

The second set was tightly-contested, but Ruud managed to win it 7-5 before taking the third 6-2 to book his place in the second round.

Tim van Rijthoven won his first ATP title this season

Tim van Rijthoven made quite a name for himself during the grasscourt season, as he won his maiden ATP title at the Libema Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Dutchman then made it to the last 16 of Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Up against China's Zhang Zhizhen in the first round of the US Open, he made a sensational comeback from two sets down, saving seven match points, to win 3-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-1, 6-4.





Saved SEVEN match points in the 3rd set to beat Zhang Zhizhen 3-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-1, 6-4.







What an incredible comeback from Tim van Rijthoven. Saved SEVEN match points in the 3rd set to beat Zhang Zhizhen 3-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-1, 6-4.

Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0 as Wednesday's match will be their first meeting.

Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -700 -1.5 (-350) Tim van Rijthoven +450 +1.5 (+220)

(All odds sourced from betmgm)

Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven prediction

Ruud will enter the match as the favorite but van Rijthoven should not be written off as he has managed to beat some top players this season.

The Norwegian is gradually proving himself to be more than a claycourt specialist as he has produced some good performances on hardcourts this season, reaching the finals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

While Ruud has very good defensive skills, he has also become a bit more aggressive lately. The 23-year-old has a solid forehand which helps him in dictating the play from the baseline. He can send in some effective serves as well.

van Rijthoven served 26 aces in his previous match and will aim to get as many of those against Ruud as he can. The Dutchman has an all-court style and loves to hit his shots with power. His return of serve will come in handy as well.

He will be feeling the effects of his five-set clash against Zhang Zhizhen and this could tilt the scales even more in Ruud's favor.

Pick: Ruud to win in four sets.

