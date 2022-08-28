US Open 2022 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic, Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean

The 2022 US Open is finally upon us and the bottom half of the women's draw is scheduled to kick off their campaigns on Day 1 (Monday) of the event. Defending runner-up Leylah Fernandez and former champion Bianca Andreescu are some of the biggest names in action, as are former runner-up Madison Keys, reigning Grand Slam runners-up Coco Gauff (French Open) and Ons Jabeur (Wimbledon).

The biggest name in the line-up, however, is Serena Williams, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion plans to kick off her farewell Grand Slam with a prime time slot at Arthur Ashe Stadium for one last time.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 1 of the 2022 US Open:

#1 Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur

Seventh seed Simona Halep will take on qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first ever meeting on the WTA Tour. With Halep coming in as the reigning Canadian Open champion, the Romanian will deservedly be the massive favorite to go through to the second round.

Snigur, who is making her maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance after three dominant wins in the qualification rounds, will be high on hope, but the chances of sustaining her momentum against a seasoned veteran like Halep are unlikely.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

#2 Madison Keys vs Dayana Yastremska

Former US Open finalist and 20th seed Madison Keys will square off against Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the 2022 US Open, the first meeting between the pair on the WTA Tour.

Keys is the massive favorite to book her spot in the second round, especially considering her recent semifinal finish at the Cincinnati Open. Yastremska, meanwhile, has lost her last six matches on the trot, making Keys even bigger of a favorite in their clash.

Predicted winner: Madison Keys

#3 Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean

12th seed Coco Gauff will square off against qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first meeting on the WTA Tour. Gauff is the clear favorite in the contest and is expected to reach the next round without a fuss, despite Jeanjean scoring two dominant wins in the qualifiers.

This is the Frenchwoman's second main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, while Gauff will be hoping to make the second week at the US Open for the first time ever. Having reached the final at the French Open earlier this year, the American is in the form of her life and will be looking to draw from that experience.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

#4 Bianca Andreescu vs Harmony Tan

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will cross swords with wildcard Harmony Tan in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first ever meeting on the WTA Tour.

Andreescu had a run to the third round at the Canadian Open most recently, while Tan's best result in recent times has been reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. Although the Frenchwoman beat Serena Williams at SW19 to cause a major upset in her opener, it is unlikely that she will enjoy that much time between shots against Andreescu.

Predicted winner: Bianca Andreescu

#5 Maria Sakkari vs Tatjana Maria

Maria Sakkari will take on Tatjana Maria for the third time in 2022 at the US Open

Third seed Maria Sakkari will take on Tatjana Maria in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their fourth meeting on the WTA Tour. The head-to-head is currently locked at 2-1 in favor of the German.

The duo have faced off twice in 2022 already, with Sakkari winning once and Maria winning their most recent clash at Wimbledon. The Greek hasn't been in the best of form in recent times, losing early at both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. The same goes for Tatjana Maria as well, who has flattered to deceive since her semifinal finish at SW19.

On Monday, Sakkari will come in as the slight favorite, mainly owing to the fact that she has had better results in New York in the past.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

#6 Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur will cross paths with Madison Brengle in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their second meeting on the WTA Tour. Their previous meeting was won by Jabeur in straight sets.

Jabeur hasn't had much success since her final run at Wimbledon, falling early in both Toronto and Cincinnati. Brengle too hasn't had a good run of results recently, exiting the Cleveland Open in the quarterfinals. On paper, Jabeur is the favorite to book her spot in the second round, but fans can expect a scuffle on Monday.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#7 Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin

Defending runner-up and 14th seed Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with Oceane Dodin in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first meeting on the WTA Tour. Fernandez is, without a doubt, the favorite to go through to the next round at Flushing Meadows.

Despite early exits in Cincinnati and Canada, the Canadian has vastly more experience at the top level compared to Dodin, who has never gone past the third round at a Grand Slam. She fell in the first round at all three Slams this year, and Leylah Fernandez will he hoping to hand Dodin a repeat of the same fate.

Predicted winner: Leylah Fernandez

#8 6-time US Open champion Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will square off against Danka Kovinic in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first meeting on the WTA Tour. On her farewell tour, Williams has been handed a rather doable opener and will be hoping to treat the fans on Center Court to one final show before hanging up her racquet.

The 40-year-old has put in some impressive displays in practice recently, while Kovinic has lost her last five matches on the trot. Even though the Montenegrin has shown that she is capable of beating big names in the past, a highly-motivated Williams is another beast altogether.

Predicted winner: Serena Williams

#9 Anett Kontaveit vs Jaqueline Cristian

Second seed Anett Kontaveit will cross swords with Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the 2022 US Open, their first meeting on the WTA Tour. Despite Konaveit's poor run of form with early exits in Canada and Cincinnati, she remains the favorite to go through to the next round.

Cristian hasn't played any tennis since the Qatar Open in February, where she pulled out of her second-round clash against Daria Kasatkina with an injury. Since then, she has remained on the sidelines and will face a very tall order on Monday when she takes on the World No. 2.

Predicted winner: Anett Kontaveit

