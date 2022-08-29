US Open 2022 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, Venus Williams vs Alison van Uytvanck

Day 2 of the 2022 US Open will commence on Tuesday, with several top players in action at the Women's Singles tournament.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini while reigning champion Emma Raducanu will start her title defense against Alize Cornet.

The legendary Venus Williams will play her opening-round match against Alison van Uytvanck at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as will two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who will face 19th seed Danielle Collins.

With some exciting tennis action in store for us, let's take a look at some key predictions for the women's singles matches that could take place on Day 2 of the US Open.

#1. Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win the US Open

(H2H: Swiatek leads 1-0)

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the US Open. The Pole has had an extraordinary season so far, winning 50 out of 57 matches. Paolini, on the other hand, has triumphed in only 14 out of 29 matches.

Swiatek seems to have lost a bit of her killer instinct and red-hot form that saw her win six titles and 37-matches on the trot until the third round of Wimbledon.

The Pole will face Paolini for the second time, having previously beaten her 6-2, 6-1 in Prague back in 2018. The 21-year-old still has some work to do if she is to win the US Open but should be able to come out on top against the Italian.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

#2. Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins

Naomi Osaka faces a tough task in the first round

(H2H: Osaka leads 3-0)

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka will face 19th seed Danielle Collins in the opening round. The Japanese's form suffered a dip and she is currently ranked No. 44. However, she did manage to reach the final of the Miami Open this season, where she beat Collins in the quarterfinals.

The American reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open but injuries have hampered her since. She has a 9-3 record on hardcourts in 2022, so we can expect Collins to put on a good show, especially if she if fully fit.

Osaka has a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head against the World No. 19 and while beating her will be a daunting task, she should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka

#3. Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet

Emma Raducanu practicing ahead of the US Open

(H2H: First meeting)

Reigning champion Emma Raducanu starts her title defense against Alize Cornet in what will be one of the most anticipated matches on Day 2 of the US Open.

The Brit's ranking has risen since her triumph at Flushing Meadows last year, but her performances haven't. However, she did manage to beat two stalwarts in Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati. Raducanu might be finding her rhythm and it's just the right time for her to do so.

However, Alize Cornet has produced some impressive performances so far this season and has had some long runs in big tournaments. The Frenchwoman will make things difficult for Raducanu but the latter should just about manage to defeat her and reach the second round.

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

#4. Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva

Amanda Anisimova is seeded 24th at the US Open

(H2H: Anisimova leads 1-0)

Amanda Anisimova's first-round match against Yulia Putintseva will be one of the most highly-anticipated matches on Tuesday. The American is among the finest young talents in women's tennis, while her opponent can make things difficult for top players on her day.

Anisimova has produced some good performances so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. Putintseva recently reached the last eight of the Canadian Open and will be eager to stage an upset in the opening round of the US Open.

Anisimova previously beat the Kazakh 6-1, 6-2 at the Charleston Open and should be able to get over the line this time as well.

Predicted winner: Amanda Anisimova

#5. Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic

Jessica Pegula will look to have a good run at the US Open

(H2H: First meeting)

Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked American player competing at the US Open and will be up against Viktorija Golubic in the opening round. The 28-year-old has won 31 out of 47 matches so far this season and reached her maiden WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open.

She recently made it to the semifinals of the Canadian Open and the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and will look to have a good run at the US Open.

Golubic, on the other hand, could only reach the semifinals of the Nottingham Open and the quarterfinals of a few WTA 250 tournaments this season.

This will be the first encounter between the two and Pegula should have little trouble winning it.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

#6. Paula Badosa vs Lesia Tsurenko

Paula Badosa will look to start the US Open strongly

(H2H: First meeting)

Fourth seed Paula Badosa will face Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round of the US Open. The Spaniard's performances over the past couple of months haven't been too impressive but she should not be written off.

Badosa did manage to reach the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Classic, so we can expect her to do well at the US Open. Tsurenko's season has been considerably inferior to Badosa's and beating the Spaniard will be hard for her.

This will be the first meeting between the two players and Badosa should manage to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#7. Venus Williams vs Alison van Uytvanck

Venus Williams will look to get her first win of the season

(H2H: First meeting)

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams will be up against Alison van Uytvanck at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is yet to win a match this season but someone with her experience and success should not be written off.

Van Uytvanck's season has been far from good and she has won only five out of 12 matches so far.

The Belgian could be the favorite to win the match given her opponent's lack of tennis. However, Venus might just be able to pull off the win and book her place in the second round.

Predicted winner: Venus Williams

#8. Aryna Sabalenka vs Catherine Harrison

Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open

(H2H: First Meeting)

Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka will face qualifier Catherine Harrison in the opening round. The Belarusian started this season poorly but has had a few good runs lately, most recently reaching the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Sabalenka is a fine talent but she is quite unpredictable and can have bad serving performances. However, given the quality of her opponent, the former World No. 2 should manage to come out on top and reach the second round.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

