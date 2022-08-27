US Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Jannik Sinner has won 38 matches so far this season

11th seed Jannik Sinner will face Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The Italian has produced some impressive performances so far this season, winning his first title at the Croatia Open Umag, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1 in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and three Masters 1000 tournaments.

Following his triumph in Umag, Sinner competed at the Canadian Open in Montreal, where he lost to eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16. The 21-year-old then competed at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he was once again beaten in the last 16, this time by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Saving two match points in the second set, Felix defeated the Italian 2-6 7-6¹ 6-1 to reach the quarters in Cincinnati, and earn 97 more points for the



wearetennis.bnpparibas/en/commitments… AUGER-ALIASSIME TAKES OUT SINNERSaving two match points in the second set, Felix defeated the Italian 2-6 7-6¹ 6-1 to reach the quarters in Cincinnati, and earn 97 more points for the #FAAPointsForChange project! ! AUGER-ALIASSIME TAKES OUT SINNER Saving two match points in the second set, Felix defeated the Italian 2-6 7-6¹ 6-1 to reach the quarters in Cincinnati, and earn 97 more points for the #FAAPointsForChange project! !👉 wearetennis.bnpparibas/en/commitments… https://t.co/eGnjhcA4UE

Altmaier has won only 5 matches so far this season

Altmaier has endured a disappointing season so far, with his best performance coming at the Mallorca Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals. After this, he suffered opening-round exits at Wimbledon, Bastad, Hamburg and Umag.

The German then failed to qualify for the Masters 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati. He entered the Winston-Salem Open, where he was eliminated in the opening round after losing 6-1, 6-4, to Soonwoo Kwon.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Got Til It's Kwon



Kwon Soonwoo gets off to an impressive start in Winston-Salem, rolling past Daniel Altmaier, 6-1, 6-4.



The South Korean has had an uneven year, but has shown flashes of form that could make him a big, big star on the ATP tour.



Next Up: Jason Kubler (Q) Got Til It's KwonKwon Soonwoo gets off to an impressive start in Winston-Salem, rolling past Daniel Altmaier, 6-1, 6-4.The South Korean has had an uneven year, but has shown flashes of form that could make him a big, big star on the ATP tour.Next Up: Jason Kubler (Q) https://t.co/NRRkBRwzyU

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

The two will lock horns for the very first time, so their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -4500 Daniel Altmaier +1600

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given his performances this season. The Italian has won 19 out of 24 matches on hardcourts in 2022.

The Italian, who loves to take the ball on early, will look to play aggressively from the baseline. The 21-year-old is a very good mover on hardcourts and has an efficient serve as well. His composure and ability to grind out wins from tough situations will also come in pretty handy.

Altmaier has a strong serve and will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. The German will have to defend well to cope up with Sinner's intensity. He can endure long rallies and could try to force the Italian to make unforced errors.

Sinner has been in good form this season and should have little trouble advancing past Altmaier.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh