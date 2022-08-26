US Open 2022: Naomi Osaka's projected path to the final based on the draw ft. potential R3 clash against Emma Raducanu

It has been a rather underwhelming season for Naomi Osaka and she'll be hoping to turn it around at the US Open. Reaching the Miami Open final has been her best result this year. The 24-year old's title defense at the Australian Open was ended in the third round by Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka was also the defending champion in New York last year and lost a thrilling encounter against Leylah Fernandez in the third round. Two of her four Grand Slam titles have come here.

If Osaka wants to lift another Major title, these are the players she'll have to go through:

Naomi Osaka's 1st-round opponent - Danielle Collins

Osaka's quest for a fifth Grand Slam title will begin against 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. While the American is a tough opponent to face early on, injuries have sidelined her for the past month. She hasn't played a match on hardcourts in the lead-up to the US Open.

Given Collins' lack of match play, Osaka has the edge in this round.

Naomi Osaka's likely 2nd-round opponent - Kaja Juvan

21-year old Kaja Juvan could cross paths with Osaka in the second round. Her best result this year has been a runner-up finish at the Strasbourg Open. The Slovenian hasn't been too impressive on hardcourts this year, a surface the former World No. 1 excels on.

While Juvan is a capable player, Osaka should be able to withstand a challenge from her.

Naomi Osaka's likely 3rd-round opponent - Emma Raducanu

Defending champion Emma Raducanu could await Osaka in the third round. The Brit hasn't won more than two matches in a row this year. She'll have to step up her game considerably if she wants to get past the four-time Major champion.

Raducanu recently scored wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati, which would've boosted her confidence. The pressure to defend a Major title is enormous, which could weigh heavily on the 19-year old. Osaka herself is familiar with the feeling, having never defended any of her Grand Slam titles so far.

Given that Osaka will come into the contest with less pressure on her than her opponent, she'll be favored to make it through.

Naomi Osaka's likely 4th-round opponent - Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina could be Osaka's potential fourth-round opponent. The big-hitting Kazakh's game matches up well against the former World No. 1.

Should Rybakina falter early on, last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka is also a likely foe at this stage. The Belarusian has been quite up and down this season, but if she gets going, Osaka could find it tough to keep up with her.

Naomi Osaka's likely quarterfinal opponent - Paula Badosa or Belinda Bencic

Osaka could meet either World No. 4 Paula Badosa or 2019 US Open semifinalist Belinda Bencic in the last eight. Both are capable players who could challenge Osaka, especially the Swiss.

Victoria Azarenka is also in this section. Osaka defeated her in the final to win the 2020 US Open. If the Belarusian finds her form, she could be a formidable opponent to face at this stage.

Naomi Osaka's likely semi-final opponent - Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Osaka could potentially face off in the semifinals. The Pole has already defeated her once this year in the Miami Open final. However, the aura of dominance she had has faded away, so the Japanese will fancy her chances if they meet again.

Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko and Sofia Kenin are also in this part of the draw. However, all of them have been too inconsistent, so any of them can make a deep run if they summon their best form.

Amanda Anisimova, who defeated Osaka at the Australian Open and the French Open, is another possible opponent for the former World No. 1 at this stage.

Naomi Osaka's likely opponent in the final - Simona Halep or Coco Gauff

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is the most in-form player in the bottom half of the draw. As such, she's favored to make the final. The Romanian leads Osaka 4-1 in the head-to-head as well.

Coco Gauff reached the French Open final this year and could make another deep in New York too. Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur is another candidate for the championship round. 23-time time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams could also spring a surprise by reaching the final here.

Twice in the past, Osaka has reignited her season by winning the US Open, and she'll be aiming to do so once again.

