US Open 2023: 3 dark horses for the women's singles title

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur lead the field at this year's US Open, but the duo will be prepared to face some stiff competition from a jam-packed bracket that features multiple former winners and Grand Slam champions.

The in-form duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff also lead a strong field of home hopes looking to make an impact in front of the home fans. Then there are those savouring the tag of dark horses, hoping to go all the way.

Here, we have listed three major darkhorses who could shake things up in this year's US Open women's singles competition.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 US Open.

Barring her tired-looking 6-4, 6-0 loss go Marie Bouzkova in Cincinnati, Jessica Pegula has put together a stellar hardcourt swing, having gone 8-2 in the three tournaments that she played. A second WTA 1000 title in Montreal, where she beat the likes of Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, was the highlight.

Those results alone are testimony to the American's prowess on the quick low-bouncing North American hardcourts. Throw in the mix her consistent showing at home in the past (she's a former US Open quarterfinalist) and you have yourself a formidable opponent.

To make that long-awaited leap into the Major league though, Pegula will have to figure out a way to maintain her level over the course of two gruelling Grand Slam weeks. She staged a stellar upset taking out Petra Kvitova in New York last year, only to fizzle out against Iga Swiatek next. If she can play with the sort of self belief that she showed in Canada through the course of the tournament, there is no reason why she cannot repeat her heroics.

Madison Keys at the 2022 US Open.

Madison Keys knows the feeling of playing in a Grand Slam final. The big-hitting American achieved the feat here at Flushing Meadows a few years ago, coming up second-best against compatriot and close friend Sloane Stephens.

A lot has happened in the intervening years, but the sting in the Keys forehand — a standout during her run in 2017 — remains. She showcased her power again during the grass swing earlier in the year, winning a seventh career title in Eastbourne.

The American has put together a solid season in 2023 overall, having residcovered her stride on serve. She features among the ace leaders (141) and for serive games won (73.8%). It will take a discplined showing day-in and day-out, but given how good she can be when playing at her finest, Keys is definitely a contender.

Karolina Muchova at the 2019 US Open.

Prior to her run to the French Open final , Karolina Muchova would fly under the radar at most tournaments. Pre-2023, the Czech had played Wimbledon thrice, and made the quarterfinals in two of those occasions, but was never viewed as a conteder for the big titles.

The same changed after the French Open and the pressure showed at Wimbledon, where she lost a tight three-setter to Jule Neimeir. But before one could dismiss her, the Czech was back to making big finals.

Muchova's complete all-court game saw her make the final in Cincinnati — after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the semfinals. The newest entrant to the top-10 serves well, can mix the spin on the ball and likes to come into the net. All those attributes make her an extremely tricky opponent to play against.

Add to that the confidence-high that must have come with her Cincinnati run and you have a player ready to take the US Open field by storm.