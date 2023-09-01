US Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Rublev swats a forehand against Gael Monfils at the 2023 US Open

Andrey Rublev will face France's Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

The World No. 8 has had a good campaign in Flushing Meadows thus far. He won his opener against lucky loser Arthur Cazaux in three comprehensive sets. He then received some resistance from the former World No. 6 Gael Monfils but eventually overcame his opponent 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

Rublev has generally enjoyed good showings at the US Open, having reached the quarterfinals in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Rinderknech, on his part, had lost five of his last seven matches before arriving in New York. The Frenchman has had a reversal of fortunes this week, though. He won his first match in Flushing Meadows against the former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman for the loss of just nine games.

The World No. 73 then received safe passage into the third round, as his second-round opponent Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire midway through the second set due to an ankle injury.

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The third-round match in New York will be the first-ever meeting between Rublev and Rinderknech, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Arthur Rinderknech

(Odds will be added when released).

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Arthur Rinderknech pumps his fist

Rublev has struck his forehand cleanly all week and has been solid on serve as well. He won 75% of his first-serve points in the second round against Monfils. The Russian's only weaknesses remain his underpowered second serve and his backhand, the latter of which fails to cross the net at times.

Having said that, Rublev can always get around his backhand to hit inside-out forehands, making him an increasingly tenacious force from the baseline.

Rinderknech doesn't possess as much raw power as Rublev. The Frenchman instead relies on his precise first serve and impeccable timing on groundstrokes to push his opponents back. He is also one of the few remaining proponents of the serve-and-volley.

The latter tactic, however, won't be of much use against an elite aggressive baseliner like Rublev, who uses his linear pace and depth to prevent his opponents from stepping up in the court. In that context, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that he could win this match without much trouble at all.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.