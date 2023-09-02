US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Daria Kasatkina

Date: Monday, September 4

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Sabalenka is into the second week in New York.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on 13th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia for a place in the US Open quarterfinals.

World No. 2 Sabalenka made short work of Clara Burel in a lopsided third-round clash. The Frenchwoman won only one game in each set in a hiding that lasted exactly an hour.

In a rematch of the pair's 2022 second-round clash, where the Belarusian also dropped just two games (6-0, 6-2), a similar script unfolded on Saturday. The reigning Australian Open winner blasted 21 winners to her outclassed opponent's six, and lost only 31 points all match.

Sabalenka was emphatic on serve, saving a lone break point faced and losing only eight points on her first serve. She was even more efficient on her second serve, dropping just six points.

With the win, Sabalenka is into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the fourth time. She's now 47-10 on the season and 18-5 in New York. Earlier this week, she beat Maryna Zanevska and Jodie Anna Burrage in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, the 14th-ranked Kasatkina also enjoyed a resounding third-round win, beating qualifier Greet Minen 6-3, 6-4. A lopsided win was in store when Kasatkina led 6-1, 5-1, but Minen saved three match points.

She came within a point of making it 5-5 before Kasatkina pulled through. The Russian is now 32-20 on the season and 11-8 in New York, reaching the second week for the second time (first since 2017). Earlier this week, she beat Alycia Parks and Sofia Kenin in the first two rounds.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Sabalenka has won four of her six meetings with Kasatkina and leads the head-to-head 4-2, winning their last meeting 6-3, 6-3 in the Cincinnati third round last month. The pair is, however, tied at 2-2 on hardcourts.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Aryna Sabalenka Daria Kasatkina

The odds will be updated when they release.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Kasatkina is into the second week in New York for the second time.

Both Sabalenka and Kasatkina look to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Sabalenka is one of the biggest servers and most powerful hitters on the women's tour, while Kasatkina has more modest attributes. Moreover, the Belarusian has the edge because of her superior Grand Slam experience and consistency.

Sabalenka has been imperious this week, dropping just 12 games in three rounds, while Kasatkina has dropped two sets in three outings. Expect the World No. 2 to take the win.

Pick: Sabalenka in straight sets