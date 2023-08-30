US Open 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions, ft. Matteo Berrettini vs Arthur Rinderknech

The fourth day of action at the 2023 US Open on Thursday will feature 15 matches as second-round action concludes. 11 seeds, two qualfiers and three wildcards will be in action on the day.

On Wednesday, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Dominik Stricker advanced to the next round at the expense of Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas respecitvely.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four second-round matches at the US Open on Thursday could pan out:

#1 Matteo Berrettini (2019 US Open semifinalist) vs Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur Rinderknech

Matteo Berrettini locks horns with Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in an all-unseeded second-round matchup at the US Open.

The 36th-ranked Berrettini opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over 29th seed Ugo Humbert to improve to 12-10 on the season and 17-5 at the tournament. Meanwhile, World No. 73 Rinderknech beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman in straight sets for his tenth win in 27 matches this year to improve to 3-2 at Flushing Meadows.

This is a first-time matchup, but expect the former semifinalist to prevail.

Pick: Berrettini in straight sets

#2 Cameron Norrie vs Yu Hsiou Hsu

Cameron Norrie

Sixteenth seed Cameron Norrie takes on Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu for a place in the US Open third round.

The 16th-ranked Norrie opened his campaign by beating Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets for his 33rd win in 49 matches this year. He's now 8-6 at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, World No. 237 Hsu, making his Flushing Meadows debut beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets to improve to 2-1 in 2023.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced Norrie to prevail.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets

#3 Nicolas Jarry vs Alex Michelsen

Nicolas Jarry

23rd seed Nicolas Jarry takes on wildcard Axel Michelsen as he vies for a place in the US Open third round.

World No. 25 Jarry beat Luca van Assche in a fourth-set tiebreak to improve to 28-13 on the season and 2-3 at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, the 127th-ranked Michelsen beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets for his seventh win in 11 matches this year as he marked his tournament debut with a win.

Expect the more experienced Jarry to take this first-time meeting.

Pick: Jarry in four sets

#4 Alex de Minaur vs Yibing Wu

Alex de Minaur

13th seed Alex de Minaur takes on unseeded Chinese Yibing Wu as he seeks to reach the US Open third round.

World No. 13 De Minaur overcame qualifier Timofey Skatov in four sets to improve to 34-18 in 2023 and 12-6 at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, the 86th-ranked Wu beat Dusan Lajovic in five sets for his 13th win in 27 matches this season. He's now 3-1 at the last Grand Slam of the year.

This is yet another first-time meeting, but expect De Minaur to come up trumps.

Pick: De Minaur in four sets