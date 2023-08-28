US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Tiafoe is up and running in New York.

10th seed Frances Tiafoe takes on unseeded Austrian Sebastian Ofner for a place in the US Open third round.

The tenth-ranked Tiafoe made quick work of wildcard Learner Tien in his opener. After blazing through the first set for the loss of just two games. Tien offered sterner resistance in the second - pushing his higher-ranked compatriot to 12 games - but ran out of steam in the third. winning only one game.

It was a dominant performance from the 2022 semifinalist (lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz), breaking his opponent seven times and striking an impressive 37 winners to close out victory in two hours and nine minutes. Tiafoe is now 34-14 on the season and 14-8 at the US Open, where he has won six of his last seven matches.

Meanwhile, World No. 58 Ofner marked his Flushing Meadows debut with a win, beating Portugal's Nuno Borges. After edging out the first set in a tiebreak, the 27-year-old Ofner dropped the second for the loss of three games.

Ofner, though, regained control of proceedings - winning another tiebreak - to take the all-important two-sets-to-one lead. Riding his momentum, he dropped four games in the second to bring up his sixth win in 13 matches in 2023.

The Hamburg quarterfinalist has done well on the Challenger Tour this season, winning Salzburg, losing the final at Ilkley and Prague 1, and reaching the last four at a couple of events.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Sebastian Ofner

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Ofner is off the mark in New York.

Both Tiafoe and Ofner like to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Tiafoe is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on tour and is blessed with elite athleticism. Meanwhile, Ofner is more of a counterpuncher with more modest weapons.

Moreover, the American has the edge because of his superior experience and consistency and is in the midst of one of his career-best seasons. Having reached the last four in 2022, Tiafoe looks determined to make another deep run, considering his first-round performance.

Pick: Tiafoe in straight sets