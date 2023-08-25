US Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan preview

Dimitrov opens his campaign on Monday

19th seed Grigor Dimitrov begins his 2023 US Open campaign against unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan on Monday, August 28.

World No. 19 Dimitrov is coming off an opening-round loss in Cincinnati, dropping to 25-15 in the season. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old had made the last four at the Citi Open in Washington DC — his third semifinal of the season.

Dimitrov's best performance on tour in 2023 came in Geneva, where he made the final, losing to Nicolas Jarry. He also made the last four in Rotterdam. The Bulgarian has performed consistently at the Majors this season, reaching the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Dimitrov has a 15-12 record at Flushing Meadows, where he has reached the second round in the last three years, after beating Roger Federer in the quarterfinal in 2019.

Meanwhile, the 117th-ranked Molcan is 14-16 in 2023 and is coming off a quarterfinal run in Kitzbuhel in his last appearance on the tour. The 25-year-old left-hander also made the last four at Banja Luka (ATP 250) and Bratislava 1 (Challenger Tour).

Molcan has a 2-2 record at Flushing Meadows, with both wins coming during his run to the third round from qualifying in 2021. He lost in the first round last year.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan odds

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan prediction

Molcan made the third round in 2021.

Both Dimitrov and Molcan like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

While Dimitrov, with his signature single-handed backhand, can serve big and hit powerfully, the left-handed Molcan is a counterpuncher with more modest weapons in his arsenal.

Moreover, the Bulgarian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on the hardcourt, where he has a 259-171 record and six titles. Molcan, by contrast, is only 14-21 on the surface.

Considering the wide gulf in experience and pedigree between the two players, expect the more consistent Dimitrov to take a comfortable win.

Pick: Dimitrov in straight sets