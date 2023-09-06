US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton

Date: September 7, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Djokovic ousted Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapara Mirrales, Laslo Djere and Borna Gojo to set up a quarterfinal date against Taylor Fritz. The first set was a walk in the park for the Serb as he dropped just one game in it.

A lone break of serve sealed the second set in Djokovic's favor as well. He struck first in the third set to go 4-3 up, but Fritz broke back to level the score. The 36-year old snagged another break to lead 5-4 and proceeded to serve out the match in the following game to win 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Shelton scored wins over Pedro Cachin, Dominic Thiem, Aslan Karatsev and Tommy Paul to reach the last eight, where he faced Frances Tiafoe. The 20-year old reeled off five straight games from 2-1 to capture the first set.

Tiafoe responded by taking the second set to level the proceedings. The third set had both players struggling to hold serve, with six breaks of serve between them. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with Shelton recovering from blowing a couple of set points to clinch it.

Shelton started the fourth by snagging a break of serve. He maintained his composure and broke his opponent's serve once again to win the match 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -1400 +1.5 (-5000) Over 32.5 (-115) Ben Shelton +750 -1.5 (+900) Under 32.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton prediction

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic's level was slightly below his best, but it was still enough for him to get past Fritz in straight sets. He won 68% of his first serve points, but the five double faults were on the higher side by his usual standards. The Serb hit 25 winners, with his unforced error count being almost on par with it.

Shelton put up a fearless performance to send Tiafoe packing. He blasted 50 winners compared to 34 unforced errors. The young American has now reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Meanwhile, Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record of most Major semifinal appearances with his win, reaching this stage for the 47th time. While Shelton is known for his flashy game, he could find it tough to wear down the Serb's defenses.

Shelton's not the one to hold back either on his serve or groundstrokes, even on the most important points. It's a double-edged sword, but the strategy has worked out for him so far.

Djokovic is comfortable with taking the charge as well as playing on the backfoot. His adaptability is what makes him one of the best to ever play the game. Shelton's the underdog in this match-up and free from the burden of expectations, but the odds are overwhelmingly in the Serb's favor.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

