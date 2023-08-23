US Open 2023 Qualifying: Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Dayana Yastremska vs Eugenie Bouchard

Date: August 24, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second Qualification Round

Venue: New York City, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard-court

Prize money: $65,000,000

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Eugenie Bouchard hits a forehand

Eugenie Bouchard is looking to qualify for her first US Open main draw since 2019. The former World No. 5, however, will face stiff resistance in her bid to make it to the main draw as she takes on the talented Dayana Yastremska in the second qualifying round.

Bouchard has struggled with her form recently due to motivational and injury issues. The Canadian has had a mediocre 2023 season, accumulating a 9-9 win-loss record on the Hologic WTA tour. The highlights of her year include reaching the quarterfinals of the Firenze Ladies Open and the Round-of-64 at the Madrid Open.

The World No. 216's best result at Flushing Meadows was a fourth-round finish in 2014 and 2015. She beat local Katherine Hui 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second qualifying round at the New York Slam.

Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, has been in good form lately. She went all the way at the WTA Challenger tournament in Poland last week, defeating Greet Minnen in the final. Having said that, the Ukrainian has been a shadow of her past self over the last few years.

The former World No. 21, who is playing in the qualifying draw of the US Open for the first time in her career, has had a good start to her campaign in New York City. She beat Heather Watson for the loss of just five games to reach the second qualifying round.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Bouchard leads Yastremska by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the Hologic WTA tour. The Canadian defeated the Ukrainian in three sets in their first-round encounter in Madrid this year.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Eugenie Bouchard Dayana Yastremska

(Odds will be added when they are released).

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Dayana Yastremska triumphed at the WTA Challenger event in Poland last week

Bouchard's inconsistent groundstrokes have been a source of annoyance for her fans in recent years. Although the 29-year-old has a strong forehand, her long take-back makes it difficult for her to hit consistent strokes throughout a match.

Yastremska, meanwhile, has the same issues in her game as her older opponent. She has a much better serve than Bouchard, though, and is capable of mixing up the rallies with her backhand slice as well.

The key for the Ukrainian to win this encounter will be to attack her older opponent’s relatively weak backhand with her own inside-out forehand and slice. Provided Yastremska is able to break down her older opponent’s backhand, she will have little trouble in advancing to the final qualifying round.

Pick: Dayana Yastremska in straight sets