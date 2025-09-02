US Open 2025 Day 10: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Day 10 at the 2025 US Open (September 2) will feature two quarterfinal fixtures from the bottom half of the men's singles draw.

While the second seed and 2022 champion, Carlos Alcaraz, will face 20th seed Jiri Lehecka, the seventh seed and four-time champion, Novak Djokovic, will take on the fourth seed and home favorite, Taylor Fritz.

Let's take a look at the two matches scheduled for Day 10 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Four-time champion in New York, Novak Djokovic, will face fourth seed and home favorite Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

Including one title in Geneva, Djokovic has a 30-9 win-loss record this year. He began his campaign in New York with a straight-set victory over Learner Tien in the first round, followed by a four-set victory over Zachary Svajda in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 against Cameron Norrie, and then won 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 over German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fritz has won 42 of his 57 matches in 2025, winning two titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. In New York, he won against the likes of Emilio Nava and Lloyd Harris in the first two rounds. In the third round, he won 7-6 (3), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4 over Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym, after which he won 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over 21st seed, Tomas Machac in the fourth round.

Djokovic has a 10-0 head-to-head record against Fritz, making the Serb the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Novak Djokovic

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

Alcaraz has won six titles this year and has won 58 of the 64 matches he has played. At the US Open, he won his first two rounds against Reilly Opelka and Mattia Bellucci in straight sets. In the third round, he won 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 against the 32nd seed, Luciano Darderi, before winning 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4 against Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

Lehecka won one title in 2025 in Brisbane, winning 34 of his 51 matches that year. He began his campaign in New York with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-1 against Borna Coric in the first round, followed by a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against Raphael Collignon, and then won 7-6 (4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 against Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.

As per the detailed preview, Alcaraz is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

