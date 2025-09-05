US Open 2025 Day 13: Men's singles SF predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic 

Day 13 (September 5) of the 2025 US Open will feature the two men's singles semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

Up first will be the blockbuster clash between seventh seed Novak Djokovic taking on second seed Carlos Alcaraz, which will be followed by top seed Jannik Sinner facing off against 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Let's take a look at the two matches that are scheduled for Day 13 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Top seed and last year's champion, Jannik Sinner, will meet the 25th seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the semifinal of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

Winning two Majors this year and having reached five finals overall, Sinner has won 36 of the 40 matches this season. At the US Open, he began with wins over Vit Korpiva, Alexei Popyrin, and 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the first three rounds. He won 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, following which he won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 against tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal.

Auger-Aliassime has won two titles this year and has reached three finals overall, winning 34 of the 53 matches he has played this year. At the US Open, he began with wins over Billy Harris, Roamn Safiullin, and third seed Alexander Zverev in the first three rounds. In the fourth round, he won 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 over 15th seed Andrey Rublev, following which he won 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 )4) over eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal.

Ad

As per the detailed preview, Sinner is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Another of the semifinals at the 2025 US Open will be between second seed Carlos Alcaraz and seventh seed Novak Djokovic.

Ad

Alcaraz has won six titles this year and reached eight finals overall, winning 59 of the 65 matches. In New York, he began his campaign with wins over Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, and 32nd seed Luciano Darderi in the third round. In the fourth round, he won 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4 over Arthur Rinderknech, followed by a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal.

Djokovic has won one title in 2025 and has reached two finals overall, winning 31 of his 40 matches. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, and Cameron Norrie in the first three rounds. In the fourth round, he won 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 over Jan-Lennard Struff, followed by a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.

Ad

As per the detailed preview, Djokovic is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Novak Djokovic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More