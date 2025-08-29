US Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Jiri Lehecka vs Raphael Collignon, Tomas Machac vs Ugo Blanchet

Day 6 at the 2025 US Open (August 29) will see eight third-round matches take place from the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Second seed and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz will be the highest seed in action.

Other seeded players who will be in action on Day 6 will be Taylor Fritz (4th seed), Ben Shelton (6th seed), and Novak Djokovic (7th seed). Barring Fritz and Shelton, 17th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will be another of the home favorites who will take part in the day's play.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the 2025 US Open.

#1 Jiri Lehecka vs Raphael Collignon

20th-seeded Jiri Lehecka will take on Raphael Collignon in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Lehecka has a 32-17 win-loss record this year, including a title in Brisbane. At the US Open, he started with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Borna Coric in the first round, followed by a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Collignon has a 26-16 win-loss record in 2025, having won two Challenger titles in Pau and Monza. At the US Open, he started his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round, followed which he secured a 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over 12th seed, Casper Ruud in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Lehecka being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked and seeded player.

Predicted winner- Jiri Lehecka

#2 Tomas Machac vs Ugo Blanchet

In Picture: Machac in action (Getty)

21st-seeded Tomas Machac will face French qualifier Ugo Blanchet in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Including a title in Acapulco, Machac has a 21-14 win-loss record in 2025. At the US Open, he began with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 win over Luca Nardi in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-3 against Joao Fonseca in the second round.

Blanchet has a 26-20 win-loss record this season, winning a Challenger title in Koblenz. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Borna Gojo, Dmitry Popko, and Jaime Faria in the qualifiers. In the main draw, he began with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Fabian Marozsan in the first round, followed by a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over 16th-seeded Jakub Mensik in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Machac being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked and seeded player.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac

#3 Benjamin Bonzi vs Arthur Rinderknech

In picture: Benjamin Bonzi (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 US Open will be an All-French battle between Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech.

Bonzi has a 20-20 win-loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide being his best result. At the US Open, he began with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the first round, followed by a 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 win over home favorite Marcos Giron in the second round.

Rinderknech has a 21-28 win-loss record this year, with a semifinal finish in Kitzbuhel being his best result. He began his campaign in New York with a 7-6 (5), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over 18th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Bonzi has won both his matches against Rinderknech, including a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win in Stuttgart back in 2022, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Benjamin Bonzi

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More