US Open 2025 Day 8: Women's singles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa, Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova

Day 8 of the 205 US Open (August 3) has four fourth-round matches scheduled from the top half of the women's draw. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will headline the day's action as she continues her title defense.

Other top seeds in action will be fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula and ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina. The day will also see two former Major champions, Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova, in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 8 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Sabalenka has won 53 of the 63 matches this year, winning three titles. At the US Open, she began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Rebeka Masarova in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Polina Kudermetova in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Leylah Fernandez.

Bucsa has a 26-25 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a third-round finish at Wimbledon. She began her campaign at the US Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Claire Lu in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexandra Eala in the second round. In the third round, she won 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 over Elise Mertens.

As per the detailed preview here, Sabalenka is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Aryna Sabalenka

#2 Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

Ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina will take on former Major champion Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Rybakina has won 44 of the 60 matches in 2025, winning one title in Strasbourg. At the US Open, she began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Julieta Pareja in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over Tereza Valentova in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-1, 6-2 over Emma Raducanu.

Vondrousova has a 17-8 win-loss record in 2025, having won one title in Berlin. She began her campaign at the US Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Oksana Selekmeteva, followed by a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler in the second round. In the third round, she won 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Jasmine Paolini.

As per the detailed preview here, Rybakina is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

#3 Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova

In Picture: Taylor Townsend (Getty)

Home favorite Taylor Townsend will face former Major champion, Barbora Krejcikova, in the fourth round of the 205 US Open.

Townsend has a 19-13 win-loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Washington being her best result. She began her campaign in New York with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Antonia Ruzic in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. In the third round, she won 7-5, 6-2 over Mirra Andreeva.

Krejcikova has an 11-6 win-loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Eastbourne being her best result. The Czech player began her campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Victoria Mboko in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima in the second round. In the third round, she won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Emma Navarro.

Krejcikova has won her only match 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 against Townsend in Launceston back in 2017, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Barbora Krejcikova

