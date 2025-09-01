US Open 2025 Day 9: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka

Day 9 of the 2025 US Open (September 1) will see four fourth-round matches in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. The highest seed in action will be the second seed and 2022 champion, Iga Swiatek.

Another high-profile match scheduled for Day 9 is the battle between two former US Open champions, third seed Coco Gauff and 23rd seed Naomi Osaka. Amanda Anisimova (8th seed), Karolina Muchova (11th seed), Ekaterina Alexandrova (13th seed), Beatriz Haddad Maia (18th seed), and Marta Kostyuk (27th seed) are the other seeded players in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

One of the fourth round matches at the 2025 US Open will see second seed Iga Swiatek face off against 13th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

With titles at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek has a 52-12 win-loss record this year. At the US Open, she began with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emiliana Arango in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Suzan Lamens in the second round. In the third round, she won 7-6 (2), 6-4 against 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Alexandrova has won 38 of her 56 matches in 2025, winning one title at the Linz Open. At the US Open, she began with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wang Xinyu in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-0, 6-1 against Laura Siegemund.

According to the detailed preview, Swiatek is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#2 Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

In a highly anticipated clash, third seed Coco Gauff will clash with 23rd-seeded Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Gauff has won 38 of her 50 matches in 2025, winning her only title at the French Open. At the US Open, she began with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Donna Vekic in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-3, 6-1 against 28th-seeded Magdalena Frech.

Osaka has a 30-12 win-loss record this year, with runner-up finishes in Auckland and Cincinnati as her best results, along with winning a Challenger title in Saint-Malo. She began her campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Greet Minnen, followed by a 6-3, 6-1 win over Hailey Baptiste in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 against 15th-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff has won three of the five matches against Osaka, but it is the Japanese player who is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as her current form is better.

Predicted winner- Naomi Osaka

#3 Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova (Getty)

Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova will face 18th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Anisimova has a 36-15 win-loss record in 2025, with a title in Dubai and a runner-up finish at Wimbledon being her best results. At the US Open, she began with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Maya Joint in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 against Jaqueline Cristian.

Haddad Maia has a 13-23 win-loss record in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Strasbourg being her best result. She began her campaign in New York with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win over Sonay Kartal in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktorija Golubic in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-1, 6-2 against Maria Sakkari.

According to the detailed preview, Anisimova is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Amanda Anisimova

