US Open 2025 SF: Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Naomi Osaka vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: September 4, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

In Picture: Osaka in action (Getty)

One of the semifinals at the 2025 US Open will see 23rd seed and two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, facing off against eighth seed and home favorite Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka's form started well this year, as the former World No.1 reached the final in Auckland, where she had to retire due to injury, post which she had some decent fourth-round runs at WTA 1000 events in Miami and Rome. However, her best run before New York came at the Canadian Open, where she won against the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson, before losing against home favorite Victoria Mboko in the final.

Osaka carried that form coming into the US Open, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Greet Minnen in the first round, and then 6-3, 6-1 against Hailey Baptiste in the second round. She met her first seeded opponent in the third round, winning 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 against 15th-seeded Daria Kasatina.

Osaka's most impressive victory came in the fourth round, as she won 6-3, 6-2 against third seed and 2023 champion, Coco Gauff, after which she put on another great display, winning 6-4, 7-6 (3) against eleventh seed, Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals.

Amanda Anisimova had a great first half of the season, winning her maiden WTA 1000 event in Doha, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in the final. She had an excellent grass-court season, reaching the final of the Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon, losing against the likes of Tatjana Maria and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

Coming into the US Open, Anisimova did not have great results, as she lost against Elina Svitolina in the fourth round in Montreal and lost against Anna Kalinskaya in the third round in Cincinnati. However, she started her campaign well in New York, winning 6-3, 6-2 against Kimberly Birrell and 7-6 (2), 6-2 against Maya Joint in the first two rounds.

Anisimova had a tricky third-round match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 against Jaqueline Cristian, and then had a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round. Her most impressive performance came in the quarterfinals, where she won 6-4, 6-3 against second seed Iga Swiatek, after having been bagelled by the Pole at the Wimbledon final last month.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Ansimova has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Osaka, winning the last match 7-5, 6-4 at the 2022 French Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka TBD TBD TBD Amanda Anisimova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

(Odds will be updated once available)

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

In her previous match against Karolina Muchova, Osaka won 75 percent of her first serve points and 44 percent of her second serve points. She played well under pressure, saving five of the break points she faced, whereas she converted three of the four break point opportunities she got.

Serving-wise, Anisimova won over 71 percent of her first serve points against Swiatek and was also solid in her second serve, winning over 50 percent of the points. She broke Swiatek's serve four times, winning 67 percent of the return points during the Pole's second serve.

Both players have been playing great tennis at the US Open, but Osaka's record of winning a Major title after having past the fourth round at a Major is four out of four, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Osaka to win in three sets

