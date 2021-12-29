Serena and Venus Williams stun in matching outfits

Venus Williams' latest Instagram post has sent fans into a tizzy as she posted a picture with Serena Williams in matching outfits. The duo looked stunning together in their simple yet elegant all-white dress.

"Still twinning after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams" - Venus Williams captioned the post.

Venus Williams also attended an art event with fellow tennis player and good friend Reilly Opelka.

The sisters are currently enjoying the off-season. Serena Williams has officially withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury that has sidelined her since Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, there's no official word on Venus Williams' participation at the Australian Open. Her last tournament of the year was in August, when she competed at a WTA 250 in Chicago. The American then withdrew prior to the US Open with a leg injury. In all likelihood, she will not make the trip Down Under to participate in the season's first Grand Slam.

Williams' current ranking is outside the top 300 which means she will need a wildcard to participate in the Australian Open. Out of the eight available wildcards, seven have already been alloted.

Venus Williams' Parisian holiday

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Venus Williams thoroughly enjoyed her recent trip to Paris and kept her fans updated about her experiences during her stay in the French capital.

"Even though it’s winter everything is sparkling in Paris. It doesn’t feel like it ever gets dark ✨✨✨"

Williams even shared a throwback post, reminiscing about the good times she enjoyed at this year's French Open.

"Being in France reminds me of my French Open memories. Picking a few to share from this year✨ #throwback #throwbackthursday"

Paris is one of the most fashionable cities in the world. It therefore wasn't surprising to see Williams spend a considerable amount of time shopping. The American even joked of being exhausted from indulging in the activity for too long.

"Wishing you a blessed day from Paris ✨"

While fans will be happy to see Williams enjoying her vacation, they will be hoping the former World No. 1 can make a comeback in 2022.

