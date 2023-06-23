Venus Williams recently commented on her close relationship with sister Serena Williams.

Williams made a comeback to the WTA Tour last week at the Libema Open after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since January 2023. Her return was cut short by 17-year-old Celine Naef, who was making her tour debut, in the Round of 32.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then returned to compete in the ongoing Birmingham Classic. She defeated Camila Giorgi in a three-set thriller to advance to the second round and set up a clash with Jelena Ostapenko.

The American, who faced Ostapenko with strapping around her right knee, was defeated by the Latvian. She didn't go down without a fight, however, with the match ending 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in Ostapenko's favor.

Venus Williams, who had her sister Serena Williams in the player box at the Libema Open providing moral support, told NBC Sports that the 23-time Grand Slam champion has always been her rock and knows more than anyone what she is feeling when she steps on the court to play.

"Serena has always been my rock, and we’ve been rooting for each other and supporting each other our entire lives. More than anyone in the world, she knows exactly what I’m feeling when I step on the court to play, so it’s a comfort to have her there cheering me on," Venus Williams said.

The 43-year-old went on to say that tennis is as much a mental sport as it is a physical one and that if she wasn't working consciously to maintain her mental health, she wouldn't be able to play at this level for long.

"Tennis is as mental as it is physical. You can be the strongest, fastest player in the world with the best technique, but if you’re not mentally strong, you’ll never be able to succeed at the highest level. If I weren’t consciously working to sustain my mental health, I wouldn’t be able to play as long as I have at this level," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams receives a wild card for Wimbledon Championships 2023

Venus Williams pictured at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day Three.

Venus Williams is one of the players who has received a wild card to compete at Wimbledon this summer.

Williams is one of seven players named to the ladies' singles wild card list, which also includes former British No. 1 Heather Watson and two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, with one more yet to be announced.

The American missed Wimbledon last year due to an injury. She won the prestigious title at the All England Club in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. Five of her seven Major titles have come at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, making it her most successful Grand Slam tournament.

