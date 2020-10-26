Vienna 2020: Kevin Anderson vs Dennis Novak; head-to-head & prediction | ATP Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Kevin Anderson vs Dennis Novak

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Kevin Anderson vs Dennis Novak preview

Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

34-year-old Kevin Anderson is a former World No. 5 and a two-time Grand Slam finalist - having been the runner-up at the US Open in 2017 and at Wimbledon in 2018. Many others might have called it a day after undergoing multiple surgeries on their knee, but the 6 ft. 8 Anderson says retirement is still a few years away for him as he still hopes to win a Grand Slam.

The likes of Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez still around at the age of 39, surely Anderson, ranked No. 111 and recently elected President of the ATP Player Council, could follow in their footsteps if he manages to remain healthy.

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson elected president of ATP Tour Player Council

Anderson will face a local favorite - Dennis Novak - in the first round in Vienna. Novak is currently ranked No. 91 in the world after peaking at No. 85 a few months ago. The Austrian, who is also playing doubles with countryman Dominic Thiem at the tournament, has been grinding his way through the lower tiers of the professional tennis circuit and only broke into the top 100 for the first time in January at the age of 26.

Vienna doubles first rounds:

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram vs Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski vs Dennis Novak and Dominic Thiem

Dan Evans and Oliver Marach vs Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin — Tennis on telly 🎾📺🇬🇧 (@tennisontelly) October 24, 2020

Kevin Anderson vs Dennis Novak head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players and their head-to-head stand at 0-0.

Kevin Anderson vs Dennis Novak prediction

Anderson's biggest concern has been the lack of consistent spells on the tour over the past couple of seasons due to his injuries. The South African played only 5 events last year - and none after Wimbledon. This year, during the pandemic-affected season, he has posted an average 6-8 record, underlined by a third-round finish at the French Open.

Dennis Novak at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in September 2020

Novak certainly has more match practise, having posted a 14-12 record, including qualifying, in 2020, and has now become a regular on the ATP Tour events after nine years of paying his due on the ITF and ATP Challenger circuit. The Austrian lacks a big weapon in his game and is more of a counterpuncher who moves very well across the court.

If Anderson can put in a high number of first serves and hold his serve easily, he should be able to then put pressure on the Novak serve and create opportunities for himself.

Prediction: Kevin Anderson to win in three sets.