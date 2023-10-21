Vienna 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem preview

2023 China Open - Day 4

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Vienna Open on Monday, October 23.

The Greek has had a satisfactory season, considering his high standards. He's managed to garner 43 wins from 62 matches and a title-winning run at the Los Cabos Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the 2023 Australian Open and the Barcelona Open in Spain.

The 25-year-old is currently competing at the European Open in Antwerp and will join the action in Vienna next week. He's made a decent run in Antwerp so far, outclassing the likes of Botic Van De Zandschulp and Yannick Hanfmann en route to the last four.

Tsitsipas breezed past the German Hanfmann in striaght sets 6-3, 6-3. He will take on Arthur Fils in the semifinals.

2023 US Open - Day 3

On the other hand, Dominic Thiem has chalked up 23 wins from 50 matches and a runner-up finish at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel. He also reached the quarterfinals in Estroil, Munich and Astana.

The 30-year-old will enter Vienna on the back of a second round exit at the European Open in Antwerp. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Luca Nordi, but couldn't outlast Yannick Hanfmann in the second round. The German defeated Thiem 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 41 minutes.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

The head-to-head between Tsitsipas and Thiem is locked at 5-5. The Greek defeated Thiem in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Thiem

Odds will be updated when available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 4

In the highly anticipated first-round clash at the Vienna Open, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against Dominic Thiem. With both players known for their exceptional skills on the court, this promises to be an exciting battle.

Tsitsipas, currently ranked fifth in the world, has had a solid season so far. With a winning record of 43 out of 62 matches, he has proven his consistency and ability to perform at a high level.

The Greek possesses a powerful serve and a strong baseline game, often dictating play with his aggressive groundstrokes. His versatility and ability to adapt to different playing styles make him a formidable opponent.

On the other hand, Thiem, ranked 86th in the world, has had a slightly more challenging season. With 23 wins out of 50 matches, he has faced some ups and downs.

The Austrian has the ability to generate immense power in his groundstrokes from the baseline. His one-handed backhand always comes good in tight matches.

Considering their skill sets and recent form, Tsitsipas will have the edge in this encounter. His aggressive playing style and ability to dictate play will cause problems for Thiem, who still hasn't found his top game this year.

The Austrian's experience and determination cannot be underestimated, and he will certainly put up a strong fight. But, Tstsipas should be able to get past him and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three-sets.