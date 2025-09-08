WATCH: Donald Trump's unimpressed reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open triumph breaks the internet

Apart from Carlos Alcaraz's victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2025 US Open, America's president Donald Trump's reaction to the Spaniard's victory also stunned the fans. Along with a pool of celebrities, including Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, and Ben Stiller, NBA star Steph Curry, and F1 driver Sergio Pérez, Trump also graced the men's final of the major tournament. Alcaraz dominated the first set but fell short of maintaining the dominance in the second. However, he recovered from the losing set and built a strong lead in the third. He maintained his lead to seal the win and dethrone the Italian from the World No. 1 ranking. After the two hours and 42 minutes clash, Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch his second US Open title on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Following the feat, Alcaraz rose to the top spot for the first time since September 2023.President Trump sat throughout the two-hour and 42-minute clash. However, while the crowd present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered loudly for the Spanish star, Trump appeared to be serious and unimpressed. The videos of his contrasting reaction went viral on social media, with one of them gathering around a million views and 8,000 comments. Watch President Trump's stern reaction here:President Trump's attendance at the US Open received mixed reactions as the faceoff started 30 minutes late due to his security protocols.