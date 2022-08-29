Watch: Fans recreate iconic 'Serena twirl' in honor of Serena Williams' farewell at US Open 2022

Tributes have poured in aplenty for Serena Williams ever since she announced her impending retirement from tennis. In the latest of those tributes, fans recreated a celebration dubbed the 'Serena Twirl', something the American legend has done after most of her victories over many years.

Williams waves to the crowd and does a full twirl as part of her iconic victory celebration. The celebratory style is unique to the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and hence the term 'Serena Twirl' was coined.

In a video posted by the US Open on Twitter, fans can be seen showcasing their versions of the celebratory move.

Celebrate greatness, honor a legacy and #TwirlForSerena. Recreate @serenawilliams iconic celebration and use the hashtag to be featured in a worldwide tribute to a global superstar.

Serena Williams will play her first match at the 2022 US Open on Monday night against Danka Kovinic and is expected to be greeted by a jam-packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the final tournament of her illustrious career, she has also received a wildcard for the women's doubles event, where she will partner with her sister Venus Williams. The Williams sisters have won all 14 Grand Slam doubles finals they have played together.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is likely to face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the singles event and a potential fourth-round clash against either Leylah Fernandez or Barbora Krejcikova is also on the cards.

John Isner likens Serena Williams' legacy to Roger Federer, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5

John Isner joined a chorus of tennis players expressing admiration towards Serena Williams and sharing their thoughts on her legacy in the sport. As per the big-serving American, Williams' absence will be felt greatly on the tour, but believes she will always be connected to the sport in some way. He further expressed that Williams can be likened to Roger Federer, Michael Jordan, and Wayne Gretzky in the way she has transcended the sport.

"I think tennis is going to miss Serena's presence sorely," Isner said to Tennis Channel. "But the good thing about Serena I think is she will always be around. She's an incredible athlete and will be every bit as popular when she's done with tennis as she ever was when she was playing."

"She's sort of in that rarefied air like a Michael Jordan or like a Wayne Gretzky and Roger Federer where she's just sort of transcends the sport a bit. She will be missed. Fans, colleagues and everyone alike will miss watching her compete," he added.

is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in singles AND doubles—that means winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in your career in both singles and doubles.



🏅

🏅 DID YOU KNOW @serenawilliams is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in singles AND doubles—that means winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in your career in both singles and doubles. DID YOU KNOW❓@serenawilliams is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in singles AND doubles—that means winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in your career in both singles and doubles. 💥🏆🏆🏆🏆🏅🏆🏆🏆🏆🏅

The six-time champion has a very tough task ahead of her at the 2022 US Open given her poor run of form in the build-up to the New York Major. She has one final chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams' last Major title came at the 2017 Australian Open.

