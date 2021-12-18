4 best quotes from 2021 featuring Rafael Nadal's salad analogy and Novak Djokovic's "we're the Next Gen"

Daniil Medvedev, who is known for his sense of humor, gave tennis fans plenty of memorable quotes over the course of the 2021 season. His comments, including "love clay" and "only legends will understand", have solidified his status as one of the most humorous and quotable players on the men's tour.

However, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev also managed to leave their mark with quotable one-liners this past season. Here, we have listed the top four quotes from ATP players in 2021.

#4 Andrey Rublev's "many alarms"

Much like his compatriot Medvedev, Andrey Rublev has been involved in plenty of funny on and off-court moments. The Russian's dry sense of humor has won him plenty of fans and his "many alarms" press conference at the ATP Finals is a classic example.

During the press conference, Rublev recalled falling asleep prior to one of his matches. The Russian revealed that he uses multiple alarms, adding that doing so gave him the allusion of having extra time to sleep.

"Normally, in the morning I set many alarms, like this, I can sleep longer, atleast mentally I think," Rublev joked.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



A *very* relatable pre-match story from "Normally, in the morning I set many alarms so I can sleep longer" 💤A *very* relatable pre-match story from @AndreyRublev97 "Normally, in the morning I set many alarms so I can sleep longer" 💤A *very* relatable pre-match story from @AndreyRublev97 https://t.co/9LjYjfRJxo

#3 Rafael Nadal's salad analogy

2016 French Open - Day Six

Rafael Nadal has shared quite a few memorable on-court moments with the fast-rising Carlos Alcaraz. The young Spaniard has always viewed Nadal as a role model, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion seems to have just as much respect for his compatriot.

Nadal described Alcaraz as someone who had the makings of a great player in one of his press conferences during the 2021 season, making use of a salad analogy.

Nadal said that Alcaraz had all the right attributes to become a great player, likening it to having all the right "ingredients" required to make a good plate of salad.

"When you make a plate, when you make a salad and you are putting ingredients inside the salad. He has, I mean, plenty of ingredients to become a great player," Rafael Nadal said about Carlos Alcaraz.

TENNIS @Tennis

-Rafael Nadal



Carlos Alcaraz is certified fresh. 🥗

@RafaelNadal | @alcarazcarlos03 | #MMOpen "When you make a salad and you are putting ingredients inside the salad, he has plenty of ingredients to become a great player."-Rafael NadalCarlos Alcaraz is certified fresh. 🥗 "When you make a salad and you are putting ingredients inside the salad, he has plenty of ingredients to become a great player."-Rafael NadalCarlos Alcaraz is certified fresh. 🥗@RafaelNadal | @alcarazcarlos03 | #MMOpen https://t.co/aIqIh5RKBJ

#2 Andy Murray's emotional "I love tennis" interview

Andy Murray continued his comeback from hip surgery.

Andy Murray, who continued his comeback following hip surgery, rolled back the years this season, giving fans plenty of entertaining encounters.

The Briton was visibly emotional in several of his matches, but his "I love tennis" speech from the Queen's Club Championships stood out.

Murray told the press that he was grateful to be competing, adding that getting the opportunity to play at the highest level again was the sole reason behind all the hard work that he, and the rest of the players, put in off court.

"Yeah, I mean, I love it, I love playing tennis, sorry. Obviously, competiting is why you put in all the effort. And the last few years I’ve not got to do that as much as I would have liked, so yeah, just great that I'm out here and am able to compete again," Murray said at the Queen's Club Championships.

#1 "Rafael Nadal, myself and Roger Federer are the Next Gen" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal during the 2021 Internazionali BNL D'Italia final.

Novak Djokovic's "we're the Next Gen" quote from the Italian Open's trophy presentation ceremony is truly one for the ages.

The World No. 1 had been asked to comment on the rise of the Next Gen players after losing to Nadal in the summit clash of the Masters 1000 event. Djokovic hilariously responded by saying that he, Nadal and Roger Federer were, in fact, the Next Gen.

Not only did Djokovic's comment draw loud applause from the audience, but the Serb even managed to put a wry smile on Nadal's face. Given that he ended the season with a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 crown, the Serb's assessment was fair.

"The Next Gen young people? Me, Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) are reinventing the Next Gen. We are the Next Gen," said Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Italian Open final.

Edited by Arvind Sriram