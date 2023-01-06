Watch: Holger Rune applauds Novak Djokovic after Serb turns offense into defense against Denis Shapovalov during Adelaide win

Novak Djokovic cruised his way into the semifinals of the 2023 Adelaide International 1, taking down Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. The Serb had a tougher test than he has had so far in the tournament, but remained composed throughout during the convincing 6-3, 6-4 win.

One of the points of the match came in the second set, when the 21-time Grand Slam champion displayed his famed defensive skills at their very best. On the backfoot initially during Shapovalov's second service game of the set, Djokovic ran from one corner of the court to the other to keep the ball alive, somehow managing to send the ball deep into the Canadian's side of the net.

Shapovalov, perhaps not expecting such a deep return from such an unlikely position, was slow to react, skying the ball out of bounds. The Serb's perseverance earned a round of loud applause from the Adelaide fans, with Holger Rune joining in as well.

The Dane, already knocked out of the tournament in the first set, was seated courtside to watch his idol in action and responded with an impressed, long clap. The World No. 5 went on to break the Canadian's serve eventually to take a 2-1 lead, ending the set 6-4 with a series of holds from both players after that.

Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International

Following his victory over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2023 Adelaide International 1. Medvedev had a similarly easy time in the quarterfinals, beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion leads their head-to-head 8-4, having won their last three matches on the trot. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 ATP Finals, which the Serb won in a nail-biting three-setter. Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda and Yoshihito Nishioka will face off in the other semifinal.

Following the end of his campaign in Adelaide, the 35-year-old will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, marking his return to the tournament after last year's controversy-fueled absence. As things stand at the moment, the former World No. 1 is seeded fifth in Melbourne, trailing behind Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A nine-time winner, the former World No. 1 will be hoping to win his 10th title at the Australian Open this year, joining Nadal as the only other man to win a single Grand Slam ten times or more.

