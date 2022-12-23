WATCH: Leylah Fernandez shows what she carries in her kit bag at all times

Leylah Fernandez has revealed all the important stuff that is always present in her kit bag while she's on the tour competing in various tournaments.

The 20-year-old, seated near a tennis court, began with her tennis racquet, followed by a skipping rope which she said was extremely important in her warm-up routine before practice sessions as well as matches. The next item in the bag was her mobile phone. Fernandez stated that she uses it to watch movies and read comic books.

Apart from sunglasses, sunscreen, and extra pairs of socks, the 40th-ranked player carries her favorite earbuds and she loves them because of their noise-cancelation feature.

"Here's what I bring with me when I'm on the go. Here's my tennis racquet. Here I have my jump rope that I use every day before my match and before practice. It helps me warm up physically," Leylah Fernandez said. "So here is my Google Pixel phone and I like to use it to sometimes watch movies and also to read some comic books. Then I have my sunglasses. I have my sunscreen that I use every day before I get on the court. I also bring extra pairs of socks just in case. And finally, I have my Pixel buds Pro which I love because it's noise-canceling and also it connects easily to my phone and my Pixel watch and I can control my music through my watch. That's what's in my bag. I gotta go back to court," she said, in a video posted on her social media.

Leylah Fernandez named Canada's Women's player of the year

Leylah Fernandez won the 2022 Monterrey Open

Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime were recently named the 2022 men's and women's Player of the Year for Canada, respectively. While Fernandez suffered a few injuries throughout the season, forcing her to miss quite a few tournaments, she managed to win her career's second title at the WTA 250 event in Monterrey, Mexico. She started the year as the World No. 24 and finished as the 40th-ranked player.

Upon getting the award, the youngster took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

"Proud to be. Thank you again for all your support! This year has had its challenges, but it’s not about how many times you get knocked down but how many times you get back up," Leylah Fernadez tweeted.

The youngster will begin her 2023 season with the WTA 250 ASB Classic, to be played from January 2-8 in New Zealand's Auckland city. Some of the other players in the tournament include Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and wildcard entrant Venus Williams.

