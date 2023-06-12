Novak Djokovic shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter, Tara, while he made his way back to the locker room following his 2023 French Open triumph.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 13 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Serb claimed his 23rd major title, breaking the record for the most Grand Slams won by any man in the Open Era.

Despite a strong start from Ruud, the Serb did not deter and rallied back from a 1-4 deficit in the first set by playing a spectacular tie-break. He hit several brilliant shots in the second and third sets en route to his record-breaking win.

With his third French Open title win, Djokovic reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz. He surpassed Rafael Nadal as the oldest Roland Garros champion, winning the title at the age of 36 years and 20 days, and also became the first man to win all four Grand Slam events at least three times.

The official page of Roland Garros shared a video of Novak Djokovic being cheered on by the ball kids of the tournament as he made his way to the locker room. The Serb with his trophy in hand, gave high-fives to the kids and took a moment to hug and pick up his daughter, Tara.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams" - Novak Djokovic

During the trophy presentation ceremony following his win over Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final, Novak Djokovic expressed that he was "beyond fortunate" to have won 23 Grand Slam titles in his career.

The Serb expressed his elation after the victory, describing it as an indescribable sensation. He was also overwhelmed with emotion as the triumph was achieved at Roland Garros, a tournament that had proven to be the most challenging for him over the years.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible incredible feeling. It's not a coincidence that I've won 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris because this tournament is very much the hardest tournament to win for me all my career. Lots of reasons, on court and off court. And I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court,” he said.

Djokovic has joined Serena Williams as the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. His win at the French Open places him in an exclusive group of people who have won all four Grand Slams at least three times.

