Watch: Rafael Nadal defeats Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra in an "intense" arm wrestling battle 

Rafael Nadal has once more demonstrated that he is a fantastic all-rounder in addition to being a brilliant tennis player.

Nadal engaged in an arm wrestling battle with Sebastian Yatra, a Colombian singer, in a video that surfaced on Twitter. With Nadal having a strong arm, the outcome was perhaps expected by many.

The Spaniard, who typically utilizes his lethal left hand to produce impossible backhands, used it to his advantage. He used all of his strength to prevail in the arm wrestling contest.

mimi 🫰𓃶𓃚 @loveisparpall



: stephaniebarrios post the vid from your pov, maymo.: stephaniebarrios post the vid from your pov, maymo. 🎥: stephaniebarrios https://t.co/nNvkvWJAg2

Rafael Nadal started his campaign at the US Open with a tough win. He defeated Australia's Rinky Hijikata to advance to the second round of the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 while playing in the New York Major for the first time since 2019.

The second seed has won all 20 of his matches at the Majors this year, including 19 of his last 20 victories at the last Major of the year.

José Morgado @josemorgado



That match point!



Nadal is 16-0 in 22 times Grand Slam Rafael Nadal improves to 20-0 in Majors this season, coming back to beat Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the #USOpen That match point!Nadal is 16-0 in #USOpen 1st rounds. 22 times Grand Slam Rafael Nadal improves to 20-0 in Majors this season, coming back to beat Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the #USOpen.That match point! 🔥Nadal is 16-0 in #USOpen 1st rounds. https://t.co/IkD5ChRC64

He will now contend with Italy's Fabio Fognini, who was renowned for coming back against the 22-time Grand Slam champion in New York in 2015 after falling behind two sets to love down. The Italian has previously fought Russian Aslan Karatsev, winning 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal gets Fognini next, the first player to ever beat him from two sets down in a Slam... precisely on Ashe Stadium. Nadal gets Fognini next, the first player to ever beat him from two sets down in a Slam... precisely on Ashe Stadium.

"Well, obviously a tough match, it was a day to just make the job done, and that's what I did"- Rafael Nadal on his opening round win

2022 US Open - Day 2

In his post-match press conference, Rafael Nadal reflected on his victory in the first round, stating that it was a difficult match and that he had wasted several excellent opportunities.

"Well, obviously a tough match, no? Yeah, I think I started not that bad the first couple of games, but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make it. I think I didn't play a good game with my serve. Then he had the break. Then I was a little bit nervous, no? First match here in New York after three years, night session, it's always exciting. Yeah, I went through this tough moment," Rafael Nadal said.

He added, however, that he was pleased to have gotten through the match given that it was his second match in 50 days following his abdominal injury,

"But then I think I play better. Was not perfect. But happy. Second match in 50 days more or less. In some way was not the day to play perfect. Is a day to just make the job done, and that's what I did. Happy for that," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan