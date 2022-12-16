WATCH: Roger Federer and wife Mirka attend star-studded event in Paris alongside Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, and others

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were among the stars who grabbed the spotlight at a Moët & Chandon event in Paris on Thursday night. The Swiss tennis great also had a brief chat with Academy Award-winning star Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied.

Federer has been a brand ambassador for the luxury goods company Moët & Chandon for over a decade now. Of late, he has been busy attending events around the world on behalf of the French brand, and Thursday's event in Paris was rather star-studded, during which he was accompanied by Mirka.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also posed for pictures with American acting superstar Portman on the red carpet, before having a brief chat with Portman and her husband.

His meeting with famous French actor Vincent Cassel also grabbed the spotlight.

The Swiss great was in New York last week for a Moët & Chandon event, which was also attended by other famous actors such as Sienna Miller and Jessica Chastain.

Late last month, he attended another event organized by the luxury French brand at the Kunsthaus Zürich. That particular event was rather special for Federer as the proceeds from the auction of one of the brand's champagne bottles were used to raise funds for his Foundation. The 41-year-old made a surprise guest appearance at the event, much to the excitement of others present at the venue.

Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver joined Moët & Chandon to pay tribute to Roger Federer at Laver Cup

The Swiss legend at the Laver Cup 2022.

Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver were among the stars who paid tribute to Roger Federer in a special video created by Moët & Chandon to recognize the Swiss great's legacy in tennis, in light of his retirement at the Laver Cup in September. South African rugby great Siya Kolisi and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is Federer's long-time friend, also spoke highly of the 20-time Major champion in the tribute video. His mother, Lynette, also joined the chorus to celebrate her son's career.

"To the best rival, who always played like a gentleman," Nadal said of his great rival.

"To the champion who celebrated each Grand Slam just as the first," Laver expressed.

For the first time in 20 years, the highly popular Swiss superstar was not named as the 'fan favorite' on the ATP tour after Rafael Nadal recently won the 2022 ATP Fan Favorite award. No player has won the award, based on fans' votes, as many times as the Swiss great.

