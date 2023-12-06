WATCH: When John McEnroe was taken aback by Novak Djokovic being called "best clay-court player of all time" by Mats Wilander

Former tennis player Mats Wilander once opined that Novak Djokovic had the potential to be the 'best clay-court player of all time', a statement that took John McEnroe by great surprise.

Before the 2015 French Open, Rafael Nadal had secured nine titles at the clay-court Grand Slam, recording just one defeat over ten years. Meanwhile, Djokovic, who was without a title at Roland Garros at that time, struggled the most on clay of all surfaces.

Despite Nadal's clear dominance on clay, Wilander believed it was the Serb who was destined for greatness on the surface. At the 2015 French Open, the Swede said:

"When you see him play like that, he could potentially be the best clay court-player of all time, cause how can you beat that? He's better now than he was before."

Shocked by Wilander's statement, McEnroe sprung out of his seat to express his disapproval.

"Wait a minute, hold on!," McEnroe said.

Wilander defended his statement, saying that the Serb's level of tennis on clay could emerge as a threat to Nadal in the following years.

"I'm just saying not in wins, the level of tennis! He could really hurt Nadal and I think four years ago, if Djokovic was at this level, he could have sort of been in a similar situation although we never talk about that but what I'm saying is how do you beat him when he plays like this," Wilander added.

John McEnroe's reaction to Mats Wilander's statement can be watched here:

While Nadal failed to win the 2015 French Open, he continued his dominance on clay, ending up with a record 14 Majors on the surface as of now. At the 2015 edition, he did end up to losing to Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The Serb reached as far as the final, but fell to Stan Wawrinka in the title clash.

Novak Djokovic won three French Open titles since 2015

The Serb in action at the 2023 Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic has improved his record on clay after 2015, with the Serb claiming three French Open titles since then.

The World No. 1 won his first clay-court Major in 2016. He rallied from a set down to defeat Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the final. However, he suffered back-to-back quarterfinal exits in the subsequent two seasons.

Following a semifinal and runner-up finish in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the Serb bounced back in 2021. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the summit clash to claim his second French Open title.

Djokovic lost to Nadal in the 2022 Roland Garros quarterfinals. He then beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in this year's final to claim his third Grand Slam title on clay.

