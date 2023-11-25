Watch: When Novak Djokovic shaved his head in front of thousands in Belgrade to celebrate Serbia's Davis Cup victory

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Janko Tipsarevic, Viktor Troicki, and Nenad Zimonjic shaved their heads to celebrate their 2010 Davis Cup victory.

Serbia went past higher-seeded teams like the United States (First Round), Croatia (Quarter-finals), and the Czech Republic (Semi-finals) to reach the final in 2010's Davis Cup.

Serbia defeated France 3-2 in a dramatic summit clash in front of the home crowd in Belgrade. Gael Monfils gave France the perfect start with a win over Janko Tipsarevic. Djokovic, however, leveled the match 1-1 as he downed Gilles Simon in the very next tie.

France moved into the lead again with the pair of Arnaud Clement and Michael Llodra bettering Troicki and Zimonjic in the doubles battle. Djokovic rescued his side once again with a win against Monfils. It all came down to the final tie as Troicki defeated Llodra to take Serbia over the line and clinch their maiden Davis Cup title.

The entire Serbian squad then sat down and took turns inside the Belgrade Arena to get their heads shaved as part of a bet, which was unknown to the world. The video of the incident can be watched below.

Serbia has reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup with their recent victory over Great Britain in the quarter-finals held in Malaga, Spain. Following the win, the team revealed that if they win the Davis Cup title once again, every member will jump out of an airplane.

Novak Djokovic: "It's an absolute honor and privilege to be representing the country"

Novak Djokovic has stated that representing Serbia at the Davis Cup is a matter of great pride for him. The Serb said at the post-match press conference:

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to be representing the country, to wear the flag on your shirt when you're out on the court. It's more responsibility, as well. When I look at the bench, normally no one is seated there."

He added:

"You know, my captain [Viktor Troicki] is seated there and who is obviously my childhood friend as well. We won Davis Cup together back in 2010, and we said that, you know, a few days ago how much that victory really contributed to our individual success in our careers."

Djokovic further talked about Serbia's scheduled semi-final against Jannik Sinner's Italy on Saturday, November 25. He said:

"So we really enjoy playing for our country. There is a great team spirit. We feel we have a good chance and good shot at the title. Obviously, you know, semifinals, playing very strong nation."

