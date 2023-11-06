Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have produced many heartwarming moments during their time on the court and off it. One of the most notable displays of their friendship was witnessed at the 2014 New York City Marathon.

Despite having no experience in running long distances, Caroline Wozniacki decided to participate in the New York City Marathon after finishing her 2014 tennis season. This was came after her golfer fiance Rory McIlroy broke off their engagement. Also present at the prestigious event was the Dane's longtime rival and friend, Serena Williams.

To her own surprise, not only did Wozniacki complete the marathon, but she did it in 3:26.33, a commendable finish time for any runner. After she breached the finish line, Wozniacki was greeted by many, and among them was Williams, who was happy for the Dane over her achievement.

Serena Williams hugged Caroline Wozniacki at the finishing line and hung a medal around her neck. In a tweet, the American wrote that she got emotional and was proud of her friend's performance at the New York City Marathon.

"Is it normal to cry when someone finished marathon? So proud of you caro @CaroWozniacki #nycmarathon," Willaims tweeted.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also posted a video of Wozniacki after the marathon, in which the Dane can be heard saying:

"Oh my god, I though I was going to die."

"Live from the red carpet," Williams captioned the Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki's decision to run also had a philanthropic motive, as she wanted to raise funds for Team for Kids, which aids local and national fitness programs for children. Wozniacki raised over $81,000 for Team for Kids, with generous donations from her supporters and fellow tennis players Williams and Andy Murray.

How many times has Serena Williams faced Caroline Wozniacki on court?

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams at the 2020 Auckland Open

Over the years, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have dazzled the tennis world with their many intense matches. They have faced each other on the WTA Tour 11 times, and the American has a lopsided 10-1 lead in their head-to-head record.

Their first meeting came at the 2009 Sydney Open, when Williams defeated Wozniacki, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals. Wozniacki's lone victory over Williams came in the quarterfinals of the 2012 Miami Open, 6-4, 6-4.

The most high-profile matchup was the 2014 US Open final. Serena Williams, the No. 1 seed, prevailed over No. 10 seed Wozniacki in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. The last time the two women played each other on the WTA Tour was in the semifinals of the 2014 WTA Finals. Williams again defeated the Dane, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Notably, six years later, the two paired up to play doubles at the 2020 Auckland Open. They went all the way to the final in New Zealand, losing the title to American duo Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad.

