"We all have our own issues to deal with" - When Jessica Pegula compared her steady career to Sofia Kenin's topsy-turvy time on tour

Jessica Pegula once compared her steady, Grand Slam-less career to Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin's topsy-turvy career. Pegula picked no side as better in her comparison, claiming that both of them are facing their own separate issues.

Ad

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020, which was her fourth title in a span of one year. She won her fifth title in March 2020 but has failed to win a title since. Meanwhile, Pegula has consistently won titles since 2022 but has failed to win a Major.

The two locked horns in the second round of the US Open in 2024, and Pegula triumphed 7-6(4), 6-3. The then-World No. 6 was asked in her post-match press conference Pegula to compare her and Kenin's respective careers and figure out who was in a "more challenging position".

Ad

Trending

"I don't know how to answer that. I think we all have our own challenges and our own issues that we have to deal with, so it's tough to talk about who has a tougher situation to deal with, so I can't really say on that," Jessica Pegula said.

"I mean, she's a Grand Slam champion. She's a good player. She knows she can play at a high level, and I feel like she's been playing a little bit more solid this year. Obviously can still play some great tennis and is still, I feel like, capable of upsetting a lot of top players as well. So I knew today was going to be really tough," she added.

Ad

Further, she explained her side of the coin but reiterated her inability to figure out the answer.

"But for me I guess I've just used a lot of the consistency and the confidence that maybe she hasn't had as much lately to the best of my ability I guess today. Yeah, I don't know how to answer that question," Pegula said.

Ad

Pegula and Kenin will face off again at the Charleston Open final as the latter stormed past some strong opponents to set up the championship clash against the top seed.

Jessica Pegula takes on Sofia Kenin in the Charleston Open 2025 final

Jessica Pegula at the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula continues to show her consistency on the WTA Tour as she holds a 24-6 record so far this season, winning a title in Texas and reaching the final at the Miami Open, the Adelaide International and most reccently, the Charleston Open. As for Sofia Kenin, she has been in a rich vein of form lately and reached the final of the WTA 500 event in Charleston without dropping a single set.

Ad

In an interview with the Tennis Channel after her semifinal win over Amanda Anisimova, who retired during the first set, Sofia Kenin said:

"Well, one American is going to win the title, so that's great! I think it's great for American tennis, for the crown, and for everyone. I'm excited for the match tomorrow! She played well obviously so, I've got nothing to lose. I'm gonna come out swinging and if you can make the conditions a little bit easier, it would be nice to have a fair shot tomorrow."

This will be the sixth encounter between Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin, with the former leading their head-to-head 3-2. Victory for the World No. 4 will see her win her eighth WTA singles title and second in the WTA 500 level. If Sofia Kenin comes out on top, she will clinch her first singles title since 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More