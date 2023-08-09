"We have one with my sister, we have small W" - Marketa Vondrousova gets Wimbledon-inspired tattoo, hints at her coach getting one in New York

Marketa Vondrousova has revealed that she and her sister, Julie Kalouskova, have both got matching tattoos following her Wimbledon Championships triumph.

At SW19 this year, Vondrousova had an inspired run, defeating the likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, and Ons Jabeur to clinch her maiden Major title.

In doing so, she became the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era and propelled her into the top-10 of the WTA rankings for the first time.

On the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon, Vondrousova had revealed that she planned to celebrate her title win by getting a matching strawberry tattoo with her coach, who had promised to get one if she ever wins a Grand Slam.

The Czech player, who is currently competing at the 2023 Canadian Open, was asked at a press conference for an update on her tattoo bet. In reply, the World No. 10 stated while she and her sisters both got inked, her coach might get tattooed in New York.

"So we have one with my sister. We did, like, W. We have small W. I think I'm going to go with Coach in New York," she said, with a laugh.

Marketa Vondrousova eases past Mayar Sherif, sets up Canadian Open 2R clash with Caroline Wozniacki

Marketa Vondrousova in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Marketa Vondrousova made a strong return to action since being crowned Wimbledon champion by easing past Mayar Sherif on Tuesday, August 8. The ninth seed defeated the Egyptian 6-4, 6-2 at Stade IGA in Montreal to progress to the second round at the 2023 Canadian Open.

This marked Vondrousova's first win as a Grand Slam champion, one she said she was happy with, even if she started the contest on a nervous note.

"It's always tough to be coming back as a Grand Slam champion. It's something new for me. I was a bit nervous, and I feel like everybody is going to play great tennis, and everybody wants to beat you. But then I feel like I just play a couple of games, and you are back into your rhythm. It was good, and I'm just happy, you know, to be through to the second round," she said at a press conference after the win.

Next up for the 24-year-old is a first career meeting with Caroline Wozniacki, who has returned to action in Montreal for the first time since announcing her retirement three years ago.

On her comeback, Wozniacki defeated Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2 in her opening-round clash.

Vondrousova, who is looking forward to facing the former World No. 1, stated that Wozniacki didn't look like she was returning to the sport after a long hiatus during her win against Birrell.

"She's a great champion. I saw a couple of points today, and she didn't look like she was away from, I don't know, three years. I feel like she has to be ready if she wants to come back. It's going to be [a] very tough match because I feel like she's playing some amazing tennis even if she played one match. It's going to be a big challenge for both of us, so we'll see. I can't wait to play," she expressed.

Vondrousova and Wozniacki are scheduled to face each other on Court Rogers on Wednesday, August 9.