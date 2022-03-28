×
"What’s with old retired players giving their opinion on our stars now?" - Nick Kyrgios hits out at Andy Roddick over remarks criticizing current generation 

Emma Raducanu and Nick Kyrgios
Anshul Singh
Modified Mar 28, 2022 12:20 PM IST
In a recent tweet, Nick Kyrgios questioned former World No. 1 Andy Roddick about his recent video educating the current generation of players on how to execute racquet smashes without getting in trouble.

How to throw a racket/hit a ball in anger without getting in trouble ……. https://t.co/NTz2ff55Rw

Nick Kyrgios also referenced comments made by former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova, who opined that players have started to lose respect for Emma Raducanu's after a string of early losses. The Aussie said Raducanu is a "far bigger name" than Hantuchova ever was.

"What’s with old retired players giving their opinion on our stars now? I love A-rod and I agree we all need to chill with the rackets and all that, but geezus, I read an article about a past female player talking about Radacanu, no offense but she is a far far bigger name already," tweeted Kyrgios.
🗣️"The thing is now with Emma, everyone wants to beat her."Daniela Hantuchova thinks Raducanu needs to start winning again or she will lose the fear factor she gained after winning the US Open.
What’s with old retired players giving their opinion on our stars now? I love A-rod and I agree we all need to chill with the rackets and all that, but geezus, I read an article about a past female player talking about radacanu, no offence but she is a far far bigger name already

The ATP imposed a $25,000 fine on Kyrgios for unsportsmanlike behavior following his racket-smash after his quarter-final encounter with Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells. Jensen Brooksby was also fined $15,000 for hitting a ballboy with his racket after an angry outburst.

Nick Kyrgios registers sensational win over Andrey Rublev in Miami

Kyrgios in action against Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Miami Open
Kyrgios in action against Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Miami Open

Kyrgios registered a dominant second-round victory over Andrey Rublev at the Miami Masters on Saturday, defeating the Russian in straight sets. Incredibly, the Aussie bageled the World No. 7 in the second set, winning the match 6-3, 6-0.

StunNick Kyrgios!Impressing win for the Aussie who dispatched Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-0 in Miami R2 https://t.co/JjGzipmsKv

Kyrgios seems to be back to his best after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon last year. The Aussie made it to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells before losing out to Nadal. He has been dominant so far in Miami, beating Adrian Mannarino, Rublev and Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

🇦🇺 Australia 2 - France 0It's not the Davis Cup but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both beaten Adrian Mannarino and Richard Gasquet in @MiamiOpen 1st round https://t.co/s0atbWx8K0

Kyrgios will square off against Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
