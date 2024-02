Serena Williams once admired how her fellow American tennis icon Martina Navratilova continued to compete in tennis even as she approached 50 years of age.

Williams told the media:

"It keeps me motivated. When I'm 48, I hope I can be standing, let alone competing on a professional level with such professional athletes. It's gonna be good, so I'm excited."

