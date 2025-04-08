"When you mention me next to the greats, I feel really weird" - When Serena Williams made honest admission about her GOAT label

Serena Williams once opened up about how she feels when people consider her the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). The American tennis icon has shattered several records throughout her career, but being the youngest of five keeps her "humble."

Ahead of the 2015 US Open, Williams had achieved a 'Serena Slam' for the second time in her career. A 'Serena Slam' refers to when she held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, but not in the same calendar year.

She had achieved the feat by winning the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in 2002 and the Australian Open in 2003. Williams earned it for a second time by winning the US Open in 2014 and the rest of the Majors in 2015.

Before the 2015 US Open, she was interviewed by Inside Tennis and was asked about her views on the fact that many consider her the best player there ever was.

"I’m just Serena [who] trains every day and does everything—the youngest of five. That keeps me levelheaded and humble. When you mention me next to the greats, I just feel really weird for now," Serena Williams responded.

Further, she was asked which players had inspired her, and she named the likes of Monica Seles, Zina Garrison, and Althea Gibson. When asked about the fact that she had now become the inspiration for a new generation, she said:

"I’ve become the person that people can look up to—but not on purpose. I just go out there and do the best I can. I’m myself, and people can learn from my mistakes and from what I do right. I’m not picture-perfect, and that could be inspiring, as well."

Serena Williams holds the record for most Grand Slam titles won by a woman in the Open Era

Serena Williams with the 2017 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams was destined for greatness owing to her hard work and commitment to tennis. After earning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 1999, she added a Major title to her belt almost every year until 2017 when she won her 23rd and record-breaking title.

At the Australian Open 2017, Williams was pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia. However, without publicly disclosing this information, she played the event and steamrolled past each opponent to win the title that made her the undisputed record holder for the woman with the most Grand Slam titles won in the Open Era.

After giving birth to her first daughter Olympia, Williams returned to the sport and reached four more Grand Slam finals but could not convert any. She retired after the 2022 US Open as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tennis players.

