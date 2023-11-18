“When my mother was giving me milk, I was watching Boris Becker win Wimbledon” - When Novak Djokovic was handed Indian Wells finalist trophy by German

Novak Djokovic was at his hilarious best during the 2007 Indian Wells Masters presentation ceremony.

Djokovic came face-to-face with Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2007 Indian Wells Masters after losing their first encounter at the French Open in 2006 due to injury. The duo battled it out for an hour and 34 minutes during which the Serb challenged the Spaniard's serve three times.

Nadal proved better on the day as he saved all three break points on his serve and broke the Serb three times in return to lay his hands on the winner's trophy in California.

Though the match ended in Nadal's favor with a 6-2, 7-5 scoreline, it was Djokovic who made the occasion much more memorable with his runner-up speech during the trophy presentation.

The Serb was presented with the finalist's trophy by none other than six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker. The German legend praised the runner-up before felicitating him, saying:

"Novak let me say that this is the first of your many big finals and you have a bright future ahead of you."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion began his address to all the attendees at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden by extending his gratitude toward Becker. He said:

"First of all, I’ve to say that I’m very excited that it is my first big speech. I cannot describe the feeling and what a big honor it is to receive a trophy from big legend Boris Becker."

The World No. 1 further joked about how destiny presented itself with him being honored by the same person who won titles at Wimbledon while he needed his mother's assistance to drink milk.

"You know when my mother was giving me the milk, I was watching Boris winning Wimbledon and now he’s giving me the trophy," the Serb said laughing.

The Serb later roped in Becker as his head coach. The duo remained in a partnership from 2014 to 2016.

Novak Djokovic narrowly leads Rafael Nadal 30-29 in head-to-head tally

Novak Djokovic continues to maintain a slim lead of 30-29 in the head-to-head tally against Rafael Nadal for well over a year now.

The duo last faced each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open in Paris. The Spaniard downed his opponent 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) en route to winning the Major a record 14th time.

Interestingly, their previous tie prior to the 2022 clash was also played at the Paris Major in 2021. The result was, however, different as Djokovic won the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Nadal has been away from on-court action since the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury but he will look to level the head-to-head tally with the Serb once he gets fit to compete again.

