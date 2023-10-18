When did Naomi Osaka and Cordae first meet? All you need to know about the timeline of the couple's relationship

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has been in a relationship with Cordae for four years now.

Cordae Amari Dunston is an American rapper, songwriter, and singer. 26-year-old Osaka has been dating him since 2019. Over the past few years, Cordae, 26, has been frequently spotted at the tennis star’s matches.

The 2019 US Open was the first time Cordae attended a tennis match. For their very first date, the couple went to attend an LA Clippers game. Even though they wanted to keep their relationship private, it didn't go as planned.

In an interview with GQ, the rapper, who has won an Emmy for his work in the animated TV Series ‘We The People’, shared details of the beginning of his relationship with Osaka.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively.” he said.

Cordae has been vocal about the tennis star’s mental health and how he has been an integral part of her journey.

The couple has since traveled together to different places. Naomi Osaka and Cordae also made a red carpet-appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.

The couple started off this year on a great note. In January, Osaka took to X (formerly Twitter) to break the news that they were soon going to become parents for the first time.

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023." she wrote.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," she added.

In July, Osaka and Cordae welcomed their first child in Los Angeles. The tennis star revealed the name of her daughter — Shai — during Canada’s Calgary Stampede a few days after her birth.

Naomi Osaka is all set to make her comeback to tennis

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

Naomi Osaka is aiming to return to the tour at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 26-year-old Japanese star took a break from tennis earlier this year, citing her pregnancy. She gave birth to Shai, her first child with partner Cordae in July.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Naomi Osaka said (via talkSPORT).

She has not taken part in any events since her second-round defeat at the 2022 Tokyo Open in September.

