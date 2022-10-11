Where does Novak Djokovic stand in the list of active players with the most number of ATP 500 titles?

Novak Djokovic has been in sumptuous form since returning to action at the Laver Cup in London. He ensured Team Europe was in the lead after Day 2, beating Frances Tiafoe in singles before teaming up with Matteo Berrettini to defeat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur.

Team World, however, would have the last laugh, winning all of their matches on Day 3 to lift the trophy for the first time.

Djokovic seemed troubled by his wrist during his loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Day 3. But the Serb shrugged off the injury to triumph in the inaugural Tel Aviv Open the following week. He then headed to Kazakhstan, winning the Astana Open; his 15th ATP 500 title and the 90th of his career.

The only active player to have won more ATP 500 titles than Djokovic is Rafael Nadal.

Let's take a detailed look at where Djokovic stands in terms of the number of trophies won at the ATP 500 level and who are the other contenders to challenge Nadal's record:

#6 Andrey Rublev - 4

World No. 9 Andrey Rublev is yet to make a significant impact in Grand Slam tournaments. However, the Russian has won 12 ATP titles in his career out of which four have been at the 500 level.

Rublev won his first ATP 500 event in Germany at the 2020 Hamburg European Open after outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling three-set match. He followed it up by capturing the 2020 Vienna Open and the 2021 Rotterdam Open. The 24-year-old has won three ATP titles this year, including his fourth ATP 500 triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

#5 Dominic Thiem - 5

Dominic Thiem has struggled since his return from injury in March this year and has been working hard to steady the ship and get back to his best. The Austrian reached the semifinals at the Swiss Open, the quarterfinals at the Austrian Open, and finished runner-up at the Rennes Challenger.

Thiem has won 17 ATP titles in his career so far, out of which five have come at the ATP 500 level. He opened his ATP 500 account at the 2016 Mexican Open in Acapulco with a compelling win over Australian Bernard Tomic in the final and followed it up by winning the 2017 Rio Open.

The Austrian had his best year on the tour in 2019, winning five titles, including three 500-level events - the Barcelona Open, the China Open and the Vienna Open.

#4 Kei Nishikori - 5

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori has been out of action for almost a year after sustaining a hip injury at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters. The Japanese player was expected to return to action at the 2022 US Open but opted not to do so until he is fully fit.

Nishikori has won 12 ATP titles in his career out of which five have been at the ATP 500 level. The 32-year-old defeated Canadian Milos Raonic in three sets to claim his first ever title at the 2012 Japan Open. Nishikori won the same hardcourt event for a second time in 2014 and also won the Barcelona Open in 2014 and 2015. His most recent ATP 500 triumph came at the 2015 Washington Open.

#3 Andy Murray - 9

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has had an average season so far, with 26 wins from 43 matches. His best performances have been runner-up finishes at the Sydney International and the Stuttgart Open.

The Brit has won 46 ATP titles over the course of his incredible career, out of which nine have come at the ATP 500 level. Murray has won the Queen's Club Championships five times (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016), the 2009 Rotterdam Open, the 2011 Japan Open, the 2014 Vienna Open and, most recently, the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2017. He defeated Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to claim his ninth ATP 500 title in Dubai.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 15

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title this year at the Wimbledon Championships. The Serb took his ATP title tally to 90 this month with back-to-back wins in Israel and Kazakhstan.

Djokovic has won 15 titles at the ATP 500 level. He won his first 500-level trophy at the 2007 Vienna Open with a commanding win over Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. The former World No. 1 has won the Dubai Tennis Championships five times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2020) and the China Open six times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). He also won the 2009 Swiss Indoors Basel, the 2019 Japan Open and, most recently, the Astana Open.

#1 Rafael Nadal - 23

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal holds the record for the most ATP 500 titles amongst active players on the tour. The Spaniard has won 92 ATP titles in his career out of which 23 have come at the ATP 500 level.

Nadal has won the Mexican Open four times (2005, 2013, 2020, 2022) and the Barcelona Open 12 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021). He also has two titles to his name at the Hamburg European Open (2008, 2015) and a title each at the 2006 Dubai Tennis Championships, 2008 Queen's Club Championships, 2014 Rio Open, 2010 Japan Open and the 2017 China Open.

