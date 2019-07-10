Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin quarter-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be looking to continue his winning streak at Wimbledon when he takes on the 21st seed David Goffin in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. A favourable result will see the Serb winning his 12th match on the trot at the grass Major and will put him within two wins of a whopping fifth title at SW19.

After a setback at Roland Garros that halted his Grand Slam match-winning run, Djokovic has bounced back well. Except for his third round encounter with Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed notched up straight-set victories in each of the other three rounds.

Even though Djokovic is yet to reach his peak form at Wimbledon this year, nobody knows better than the Serb how to raise his level at the business end of a tournament. And that is something David Goffin needs to be wary of.

The Belgian did beat Djokovic in their last face-off on the Monte Carlo clay two years ago, but getting the better of the 15-time Major winner over best-of-five sets is a different challenge altogether. Conceding three sets in his last couple of rounds before a match with the supremely fit and highly athletic Djokovic doesn't bode well for Goffin's fitness and confidence.

The numero uno player would look for every opportunity to capitalize on this and book his berth in the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the ninth time in his career.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019:

Tournament name: The Championships, Wimbledon 2019

Date: 1-14 July, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: London

Surface: Grass

Round: Quarter-finals

Time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (21) David Goffin quarter-final on Centre Court at 5:30pm IST on July 10, 2019

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 5-1

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the UK & Europe?

BBC One and BBC Two will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

Wimbledon 2019 Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda