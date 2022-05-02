Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? What are their nationalities? 

Emma Raducanu has become one of the most popular names in tennis thanks to her US Open triumph in 2021. The 19-year-old became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and did so without dropping a set.

Raducanu represents Great Britain but her origins are far from it as neither of her parents are British. In fact, the 19-year-old was born in Canada.

Emma Raducanu's father Ian is Romanian while her mother Renee Zhang is Chinese. Both worked in the finance industry and moved to the UK when their daughter was just two years old.

Raducanu's father encouraged her to partake in a number of hobbies that included ballet, swimming, horse riding, golf and skiing. However, it was tennis that would become her profession.

Raducanu revealed that her strict upbringing helped her develop a strong mentality from an early age.

“They have been pushy to an extent. Not just in tennis but in everything. I think that I’ve developed that mentality since a young age,” Raducanu told the Mirror

Raducanu has grandparents residing in both Romania and China. The 19-year-old spoke about her grandmother (on her father's side), who she visits in Bucharest "a couple times a year."

“My grandma, Mamiya, still lives in central Bucharest. I go back a couple times a year, stay with her, see her. It’s really nice. I love the food, to be honest. I mean, the food is unbelievable. And my grandma’s cooking is also something special. I do have ties to Bucharest," she said.

Emma Raducanu's season so far

Emma Raducanu has had an up-and-down season

Raducanu has a disappointing 7-7 win-loss record this season. The teenager lost in the first round in Sydney and was knocked out of the Australian open in the second round by Danka Kovinic. Her season didn't improve in the US, where she won only one match at Indian Wells and lost her opening fixture in Miami.

Following the conclusion of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, Raducanu had only three wins out of nine matches.

But things seem to be looking up for the Brit. She reached the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and is now in the last 16 of the Madrid Open following wins over Tereza Martincova and Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu will next play Anhelina Kalinina and a victory will take her into the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. The 19-year-old is currently ranked No. 11 and will be determined to break into the top 10 with a deep run in Madrid.

Born in Canada, Raducanu’s parents are Romanian and Chinese. Moved to the UK when she was 2.



