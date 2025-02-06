Why Martina Navratilova agreeing with President Donald Trump for the first time in years is a big news in US politics now

Martina Navratilova has never been the one to hold her tongue back on any matter, right since her playing days. She's quite active on social media, and isn't afraid to tell it like it is when it comes to politics. She has been quite outspoken against President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans for years, and even more so after he won the election in November 2024.

One of the causes that has been quite dear to Navratilova has been barring the entry of transgender women in women's sports. She has been fighting for this issue over half a decade now, and has been criticized and appreciated for the same in equal measure. She was one of the leading critics of Imane Khelif, the boxer who divided the world during the Paris Olympics with questions surrounding her gender identity.

Trending

The issue regarding transgender women competing in sports was also raised by President Trump while campaigning for his election to the White House. He has now made good on that promise, and signed an executive order on Wednesday, February 5, to exclude transgender women and girls from participating in female sports.

The order, titled "No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order", goes into effect at once, and will cover high school, college, and grassroots sports. This is the fourth such order targeting transgender people since he entered the White House. The President later had a few words to say regarding the matter.

"The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology. With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Donald Trump said.

After butting heads with the President on every other issue, Navratilova has begrudgingly, and indirectly, given him credit for doing something that the Democrats failed to do. She took to social media to convey the same and how disappointed she was with the Democrats for not acting on this matter.

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," - Martina Navratilova on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

This is certainly a big moment as Navratilova has criticizied President Trump constantly since securing his ticket to the White House for the second time. The 18-time Major champion has been a vocal critic of his over the past few months, and has certainly swallowed a bitter pill to set aside her disdain for him to concur with him on this critical issue.

Martina Navratilova has constantly criticized a number of Donald Trump's policies since he won the election

Martina Navratilova at the Rothesay International Eastbourne 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Ever since the news of Donald Trump's victory on election night in November 2024, Martina Navratilova has vehemently opposed him and his party's policies for the country. She was rooting for Kamala Harris and the Democrats to clinch the election, and after they failed to do so, she was quick to give her insight on why it didn't happen.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canada and other countries raised quite a few eyebrows. Navratilova slammed the decision and pointed to his failed business ventures as an indication of his grasp on economics and finance.

"Lol. Zero. None. Nada. It’s all a scam and we are the suckers," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova wasn't impressed when President Trump took a shot at his critics in his Thanksgiving message, and branded them as "radical left lunatics".

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Donald Trump wrote.

"Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!" he added.

Using such language on Thanksgiving left a bitter taste in Navratilova's mouth, and called the President an "embarrassment".

"Really hard to explain this divisive nonsense. You are an embarrassment to the whole world. America is great now though could be better, and will be great and keep trying to be better long after you are gone," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

After vehemently being in opposition to President Trump on every matter under the sun, Navratilova has sided with him when it comes to the ban on transgender women in sports. Politics makes for strange bedfellows, and this development has certainly proved that.

However, after conceding that the President did something right, Navratilova reverted to opposing him on other matters rather quickly. There's no common ground for them to share on any other issue, so it's unlikely that she will give him any credit for anything else in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback