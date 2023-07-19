Why Novak Djokovic fails to connect with fans as much as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal do

Even after losing the 2023 Wimbledon title to Carlos Alcaraz last week, Novak Djokovic stands as an icon whose success every tennis player on the planet wishes to replicate.

With 94 trophies in his cabinet, including 23 Grand Slam titles, and $171,254,424 in the bank as prize money, the Serb remains the most successful athlete to have ever stepped on a tennis court in the Open Era. He has done it all and better than anyone else, including his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has spent 389 weeks as the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The second best is Federer, who spent 310 weeks, which is around a year and a half less than the World No. 2. Nadal sits way behind at the sixth spot, with 209 weeks as top-ranked. Djokovic also leads the head-to-head against the Swiss and the Spaniard. He has beaten Federer 27 times in 50 matches and Nadal 30 times in 59 matches.

One might argue that Nadal, still active, is at par with the Serb when it comes to winning titles, but the Spaniard's legacy remains confined to the clay courts. He last won Wimbledon in 2010, whereas Djokovic has earned his spurs on every surface.

One would refrain from betting on Federer's backhand at the French Open and on Nadal's topspin at the Championships. On the other side, Djokovic enters every Grand Slam tournament as the top contender. His record speaks volumes of his versatility as he lives on to be the only man with his name on every Major trophy at least thrice.

Yet, he fails to leave a pleasant impression every time he sets foot inside an arena.

The Serb's rise came at a time when every tennis fan had made up their mind that Federer and Nadal were going to be the only superstars in the coming time. The 36-year-old won his first Major, the Australian Open, in 2008 when Federer's tally was already 12. For the next couple of years, Djokovic lay low while Nadal won one trophy after the other.

It was only after winning his second Australian Open in 2011 that Djokovic announced himself as the third musketeer, outdoing crowd-favorite Nadal in three consecutive Grand Slam finals in London, New York, and Melbourne (2012), respectively.

The Serb had also emerged as a resolute challenger to Federer, beating him in the semifinals on numerous occasions. The seven-time Wimbledon champion first defeated London's darling, Federer, in a final at the 2014 Championships, and did it again the next year. Fans soon developed a disliking and the boos against him started echoing deeper.

Another reason for such strong opposition from the stands against him was the Federer-Nadal friendship. The two rivals formed a cordial relationship, which allowed them to enjoy a huge fanbase, consisting of almost every tennis fanatic. And the fanbase now had a common enemy — Djokovic. No matter where and whom the Serb played against, he was taunted.

But the player never held back. He fought the crowd as much as he did the opponent. He would blow kisses, scream hard, put a finger on one of his ears, and tell those against him to jeer louder after every point he won. He talked about the same at a press conference in 2018.

"There's an unwritten borderline where you just feel it's a bit too much. I can tolerate it a little but I'm going to show that I'm there as well and the haters can't do whatever they feel like doing," the 36-year-old had said.

The enemy, therefore, turned into a villain for the fans.

Novak Djokovic - An uncanny mix of elegance and power

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point: Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is an uncanny mixture of elegance and power. The Serb is neither as smooth as Roger Federer was on the court nor does he rely on brutal strength as Rafael Nadal does. The 36-year-old's game style is not unique enough to amaze a spectator.

His backhand doesn't have Federer's elegance. His forehand doesn't have Nadal's power. The viewer hardly expects something extraordinary from the Serb's side of the court during a rally but he always hangs tough. He's not afraid to look ugly while sliding in his labor to make a return.

Determined to stay there until the end, the winner of 23 Major keeps on winning points, games, sets, matches, and Grand Slams.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins