Wimbledon 2017: Djokovic up and running, Listen to Djokovic, Federer and Kerber in Day 2 review

We hear from the Serbian as well as Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber and Roger Federer.

by audioBoom India Audio 05 Jul 2017, 15:04 IST

Djokovic’s first-round opponent retired with injury

Mary Rhodes, Barry Cowan and Peter Marcato review Day Two of the 2017 Championships where world number one and top seed Angelique Kerber secured her passage to the second round. We hear from the German as well as Karolina Pliskova, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.