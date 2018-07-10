Wimbledon 2018: Ranking the Top 5 Upsets so far

The oldest tennis tournament and the only Grand Slam event played on the grass is into its 8th day. Federer ditched his career-long partnership with Nike and signed for Japanese company Uniqlo. Britain's two-time champion Andy Muray missed the event for the first time since 2007. With England reaching the World Cup semi-finals, World Cup fever could affect Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios' 217km/h rocket serve struck a ball girl's arm, which made her cry and provided us with a soft side of him consoling her. Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka paired up with defending champion Jamie Murray for mixed doubles after the Belarussian lost her match to Karolina Pliskova.

This Wimbledon 2018 witnessed one of the highest numbers of seeded players going out after the completion of the third round of the tournament. A total of 16 male and 14 women's singles players packed their bags before the third round. Here are the star players whose battle ended early.

There are spades of players, who went earlier than expected but choosing 5 from them being difficult, here are few notable mentions: Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova, Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem, and Caroline Wozniacki.

#5 Maria Sharapova (RUS)

Maria Sharapova (RUS) lost to Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) 7-6(3), 6(3)-7, 4-6

The five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova has yet to recover from the trauma of the drug ban, but this elicited a shock as for the first time Sharapova suffered a defeat in the first round here. World No. 138 Vitalia Diatchenko was the lowest-ranked player she has lost to in a Grand Slam event.

The all-Russian affair was a neck-and-neck battle that lasted three hours and eight minutes; it was Maria who was leading by a set and 5-2 in the second. Vitalia then came back as she took the second set to a tie-breaker and won it. The third set was all Vitalia as she broke back twice in the decider and reached Wimbledon's second round for the first time.